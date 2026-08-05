Leagues Cup: Get to know Atlante FC

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Vancouver Whitecaps FC will play Mexican side Atlante FC for the first time on Tuesday at BC Place, beginning their quest to win the Leagues Cup.
Here are some facts about the ‘Caps latest foe.
While Atlante FC are one of the most historic clubs in Mexico, they only just returned to the top division on July 16. They had been absent from LigaMX for the past 12 years.
After being relegated following the 2014 Clausura, Atlante were stuck in the second division for more than a decade, as promotion had been eliminated, despite the club winning the second division title three times (Apertura 2021, Apertura 2022, Clausura 2024).
Atlante are led by iconic mexican manager Miguel “Piojo” Herrera. Herrera has coached the Mexican national team, Costa Rican national team, and other big clubs such as Club America, Tigres, and Monterrey.
Atlante come into Tuesday’s match with solid early returns from their return to LigaMX, going 1W-1L-1D. This has included a draw against traditional contenders Club America and a win over recent powerhouse Cruz Azul on Saturday.
Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track