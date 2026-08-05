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Leagues Cup: Get to know Atlante FC

Leagues Cup: Get to know Atlante FC

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Leagues Cup: Get to know Atlante FC
Leagues Cup: Get to know Atlante FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will play Mexican side Atlante FC for the first time on Tuesday at BC Place, beginning their quest to win the Leagues Cup.

Here are some facts about the ‘Caps latest foe.

Atlante FC

  • Atlante FC are one of the oldest clubs in Mexico, founded in 1916 by the working class in Mexico City
  • El Equipo del Pueblo (The People’s Team)
  • Los Potros de Hierro (The Iron Colts)
  • Estadio Azteca – Mexico City, Mexico
  • LigaMX titles (1946-47, 1992-93 and Apertura 2007)
  • Concacaf Champions Cup (1983, 2008–09)

While Atlante FC are one of the most historic clubs in Mexico, they only just returned to the top division on July 16. They had been absent from LigaMX for the past 12 years.

After being relegated following the 2014 Clausura, Atlante were stuck in the second division for more than a decade, as promotion had been eliminated, despite the club winning the second division title three times (Apertura 2021, Apertura 2022, Clausura 2024).

Atlante are led by iconic mexican manager Miguel “Piojo” Herrera. Herrera has coached the Mexican national team, Costa Rican national team, and other big clubs such as Club America, Tigres, and Monterrey.

  • Veteran goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez
  • Captain Nico Carrera, a Mexican-born former United States U-23 international centre back
  • Winger Jhojan Julio, an Ecuador international
  • Luis Puente, a forward on loan from Pachuca
  • Eugenio Pizzuto, a midfielder on loan from Tigres

Atlante come into Tuesday’s match with solid early returns from their return to LigaMX, going 1W-1L-1D. This has included a draw against traditional contenders Club America and a win over recent powerhouse Cruz Azul on Saturday.

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See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

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