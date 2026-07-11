Lille strike agreement to sign Sevilla’s Tanguy Nianzou

Lille OSC have struck an agreement to sign Sevilla’s Tanguy Nianzou (24), according to a report from Foot Mercato.

Having come through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, Nianzou decided to join Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, following the expiry of his contract. However, things did not go as planned in Germany, where he suffered numerous injuries and made just 28 appearances (one goal, one assist), before joining Sevilla two years later.

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His spell in Spain was also marked by several setbacks, due to a lack of full fitness that he never fully regained, resulting in the French defender making just 62 appearances over four seasons.

He is now set for a return to France. An agreement between Lille and Sevilla has been struck. In financial difficulty, the latter were keen to facilitate a deal in order to decrease their wage bill. The value of the deal has not been revealed.

Nianzou is now all set to undergo a medical with Les Dogues. Should he pass the medical, the defender would sign his contract next week.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle