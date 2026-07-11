World Cup streaming deal: Get 2 months of Fox One for the price of 1

BUY ONE GET ONE FREE: Through July 19, when you sign up for a month of Fox One for $19.99, you’ll get a second month for free. That means you’ll keep $20 in your pocket and get two full months of streaming live sports and beyond.

$19.99 for 2 months (save $19.99)

Watching live sports is one of the most frustrating things about the streaming era. Well, that and how often we see price increases. But Fox One, the direct to consumer streaming service Fox launched last year, has made things a bit easier for sports fans.

For a limited time, you can get a month of the streaming service for free.

Through July 19, when you sign up for a month of Fox One for its usual $19.99 per month, you’ll get a second month for free. That’s two months of streaming for the price of one, saving you $19.99.

If you want to tune into the final matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, this is the best way to do so in the U.S.

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Fox is America’s home for the World Cup, so if you haven’t signed up yet, there’s still time. Previously, the only way to watch live Fox channels without cable was through a pay TV provider like YouTube TV or Fubo, which cost upwards of $90 per month. Now, Fox One is the one-stop shop for the entire Fox TV portfolio, allowing you to tune into live local Fox stations, Fox Sports, FS1, and FS2. And $19.99 certainly beats paying $90.

Once the World Cup has wrapped up, you’ll have access to select NFL games (including preseason), live Fox TV shows, Big Ten college football games, local news and weather, and so much more. If you don’t want to stick around after the two-month promo period, be sure to cancel before your subscription auto-renews for the following month.