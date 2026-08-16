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Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

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Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds
Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds
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Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Predictions

Main Match Prediction

LAFC Asian Hcp -1 @ 1.87


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LAFC Look Capable of Covering the Line

Take a chance on LAFC -1 when they clash with San Diego. The Asian Handicap odds of 1.87 are appealing and you’ll land a return for a win by two goals or more and money back if the favourites win by one.

We analyse several betting angles in our LAFC vs San Diego betting preview, expanding on our main match prediction, plus our correct score prediction, player prop picks, corners prediction and bet builder tips.

Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Preview

Los Angeles FC meet San Diego at BMO Stadium, with kick-off set for 23:30 on Saturday 15 August.

Los Angeles FC played out a 1-1 draw in their last game. This was away from home at BC Place against Vancouver Whitecaps. The Black and Gold recorded just 37% possession and had one shot on target, with Heung-Min Son registering the goal.

San Diego FC played out a 1-1 draw in their previous game. This was away from home at Allianz Field, with Minnesota United the opponents. Mikey Varas’ side racked up two shots on goal and enjoyed 68% possession, with Anders Dreyer on the scoresheet.

2-2 Draw in Last H2H

San Diego are unbeaten when it comes to the past three meetings against LAFC, with the last encounter ending in a 2-2 draw at Snapdragon Stadium. The past 3 H2H matches have included two San Diego wins along with a single draw.

Los Angeles FC – Last 10 League Games

5 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws, averaging 1.9 goals from 12.6 attempts and 4.6 shots on goal. LAFC have had 46.1% possession and 5.6 corners per match. On average, they have conceded 1.3 goals from 12.9 attempts and 3.7 shots on goal, while their opponents have earned 5.5 corners.

Players to Watch

Top scorer is Denis Bouanga on 6 goals, while Heung-Min Son and David Martinez have both racked up 4. Denis Bouanga and Mathieu Choiniere are tied for the most assists on 3.

San Diego – Last 10 League Games

SDFC have 2 victories, 4 defeats and 4 draws, with an average of 1.6 goals from 11.8 attempts and 3.9 shots on goal. There’s been an average of 56.1% possession, 3.9 corners in their favour and 3.9 corners against, while they’ve conceded 1.5 goals from 10.4 attempts and 4.5 shots on goal.

Players to Watch

Marcus Ingvartsen is top of the team’s scoring charts with 6, while Anders Dreyer and David Vazquez have 3. Look no further than Anders Dreyer for the top assist maker (4) in the last 10 games.

Confirmed Lineups

Los Angeles FC confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris (GK), Ryan Hollingshead, Ryan Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Evgen Cheberko, Timothy Tillman, Eddie Segura, Marco Delgado, Tyler Boyd, Heung-Min Son, Denis Bouanga.

San Diego confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Carlos Dos Santos (GK), Oscar Verhoeven, Manu Duah, Ian Murphy, Luca Bombino, Alejandro Alvarado, Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Pirani, Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen, Lewis Morgan.

Main Match Prediction

We like LAFC -1 at betting odds of 1.87 for this MLS match. This bet can land us a nice return if the home team are able to manage a convincing win and the signs look positive.

Key stats supporting our main match prediction:

  • The -1 line has been covered by LAFC in 3 of their last 5 games.
  • The -1 line has been covered by LAFC in 2 consecutive games at home.
  • The +1 line hasn’t been covered by SDFC in 3 of their last 5 games on the road.

The football betting tips stem from knowing the team news and the latest form for each side. We work hard to unearth the most pertinent MLS stats which can also act as a guide.

LAFC -1 Probability

The latest odds at the best betting sites suggest our pick carries a 53.5% chance of winning. Taking all factors into consideration, our tipsters think there’s a stronger chance of success and estimate the probability to be closer to 60%. It’s why we think it’s worth placing this wager.

Looking for Bigger Odds?

We suggest a Bet Builder for anyone looking to back LAFC to cover the line along with other selections. This option gives you the chance to secure bigger odds by adding a number of picks on the same game.

Score better value on your wagers by checking our bonus guide filled with the best sportsbook promo codes and free bets.



LAFC Asian Hcp -1 @ 1.87

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Disclosure: This preview contains affiliate links; we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. T&Cs apply. We only recommend licensed and regulated operators. See our Editorial Policy. Pick odds and lines reflect the price available at the time of publication (Aug 14, 05:57). Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Published 05:57, 14 August 2026

Player Prop Picks

Gabriel Pirani (SDFC) is available at 2.05 to finish with a minimum of one shot on goal. We’ll take a chance with this Shots on Target pick as the betting odds look pretty attractive.

Latest Gabriel Pirani Player Prop Odds

Goalscorer


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Shots On Target


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Dénis Bouanga (LAFC) is available at 1.80 to find the net. We’ll happily take the odds that he is able to score at least one goal when it comes to wagering on Anytime Goalscorer.

Latest Dénis Bouanga Player Prop Odds

Goalscorer


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Shots On Target


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Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Corners Prediction

The 3.5 corners line has been covered by San Diego in two consecutive games, while LAFC have conceded 7.00 corners on average in their last 5 matches. We’re going to take the Overs for San Diego Team Corners, with this line standing out and you can get odds of 1.71.

League Games

LAFC Logo
LAFC

Total

11.10
5.60
5.50

Home

10.90
5.90
5.00

Away

11.30
6.10
5.20

San Diego Logo
San Diego

Total

7.80
3.90
3.90

Home

9.30
5.40
3.90

Away

7.50
3.80
3.70

Latest Corner Odds

Total Corners


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LAFC Corners


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San Diego Corners


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Most Corners


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Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Odds

The odds and lines below are updated regularly and may differ from the prices shown in our picks, which are captured at the time of publication.

Bookies Giving LAFC Plenty of Respect

Los Angeles FC are forecasted to have a 62% chance of triumphing in this MLS encounter according to the bookmakers. It leads to their latest betting odds being 1.62. San Diego are the 4.60 outsiders, with the draw being a different option which could yield dividends.

Should you want to back LAFC to lead at the break, then there is 2.00 available on the Half-Time Result market. Opponents San Diego have been chalked up at 4.30 and the draw is 2.50.

If you want to bet on three goals or more, then Over 2.5 is the shortest odds. A different approach is a Both Teams to Score bet and Yes has been priced at 1.45.

The leading football betting sites have excellent coverage when it comes to all MLS games. That means hundreds of markets from which to choose and something to suit everyone.

Full-Time Result


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Half-Time Result


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Double Chance


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Draw No Bet


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Asian Handicap


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Total Goals


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Both Teams to Score


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Dénis Bouanga Favourite to Find the Net First

Dénis Bouanga is favourite to be First Goalscorer at 4.00 and if you’re keen to back him to simply find the net, then the price is 1.85.

Player Goals

Dénis Bouanga (LAFC)


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Son Heung-Min (LAFC)


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Marcus Ingvartsen (SDFC)


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Anders Dreyer (SDFC)


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Player Shots On Target

Anders Dreyer (SDFC)


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Marcus Ingvartsen (SDFC)


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Dénis Bouanga (LAFC)


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Jeremy Ebobisse (LAFC)


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Live market odds and lines updated regularly. All odds subject to change. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

BMO Stadium

BMO Stadium

LAFC Home Form Looking Rock Solid

Stats: MLS matches only
LAFC have secured three straight victories at BMO Stadium. The Black and Gold have racked up seven wins, two defeats and one draw in the last 10 home matches, scoring an average of 2.10 goals per game and conceding 1.00.

San Diego are winless in the last seven away games. Mikey Varas’ side have recorded four draws, four defeats and two victories in the previous 10 away matches, netting an average of 1.40 goals per game and conceding 1.60.

San Diego won 2-1 when they last played LAFC at BMO Stadium.

Los Angeles FC logo Los Angeles FC Home Stats 7-1-2 3.10 2.10 1.00 6 4 4 6
San Diego logo San Diego Away Stats 2-4-4 3.00 1.40 1.60 5 5 5 5
  • W-D-L = Wins-Draws-Losses
  • G = Avg. Goals
  • GF = Avg. Goals For
  • GA = Avg. Goals Against
  • O2.5 = Matches Over 2.5 Goals
  • U2.5 = Matches Under 2.5 Goals
  • B-Y = Matches BTTS Yes
  • B-No = Matches BTTS No

Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Lineups & Team News

Be prepared — check the LAFC vs SDFC team news before wagering. Stay informed with our predicted and confirmed MLS lineups and the latest injury reports.

Los Angeles FC Confirmed Lineup 4-3-3

San Diego Confirmed Lineup 4-3-3

Los Angeles FC Confirmed Lineup 4-3-3


1
Hugo Lloris


24
Ryan Hollingshead


5
Ryan Porteous


91
Nkosi Tafari


23
Evgen Cheberko


11
Timothy Tillman


4
Eddie Segura


8
Marco Delgado


19
Tyler Boyd


7
Heung-Min Son


99
Denis Bouanga


1
Carlos Dos Santos


33
Oscar Verhoeven


26
Manu Duah


32
Ian Murphy


27
Luca Bombino


70
Alejandro Alvarado


20
Anibal Godoy


12
Gabriel Pirani


10
Anders Dreyer


7
Marcus Ingvartsen


9
Lewis Morgan

San Diego Confirmed Lineup 4-3-3

Los Angeles FC Substitutes

  • 17Jeremy Ebobisse
  • 18Jacob Shaffelburg
  • 21Ryan Raposo
  • 22Jude Terry
  • 31Cabral Carter
  • 33Aaron Long
  • 36DeCarlo Guerra
  • 45Kenneth Nielsen
  • 66Mathieu Choiniere

San Diego Substitutes

  • 3D. Dan Thorhallsson
  • 5Kieran Sargeant
  • 6Jeppe Tverskov
  • 8Onni Valakari
  • 18Duran Ferree
  • 19David Vazquez
  • 90Amahl Pellegrino
  • 97Christopher McVey
  • 99Elias Achouri

Previous Los Angeles FC Lineups

01 Aug
MLS

Vancouver
1-1
Los Angeles FC

25 Jul
MLS

Los Angeles FC
4-0
Sporting KC

22 Jul
MLS

Los Angeles FC
3-1
Real Salt Lake

17 Jul
MLS

LA Galaxy
0-3
Los Angeles FC

24 May
MLS

Los Angeles FC
1-0
Seattle Sounders

17 May
MLS

Nashville SC
3-2
Los Angeles FC

Previous San Diego Lineups

01 Aug
MLS

Minnesota Utd
1-1
San Diego

25 Jul
MLS

San Diego
1-0
FC Dallas

22 Jul
MLS

Colorado Rapids
1-0
San Diego

23 May
MLS

San Diego
2-4
Vancouver

16 May
MLS

San Diego
3-3
FC Cincinnati

13 May
MLS

San Diego
5-0
Austin FC

Expert Analysis by Michael Davis

MLS Analyst

About the Analyst

Our football previews are produced by a specialised team of analysts, former odds compilers and sports journalists. Picks are research-driven and reviewed for accuracy and editorial consistency under the oversight of our Football Editorial Betting Panel and Editor-in-Chief.

View Profile & Track Record

MLS Predictions Methodology

Our MLS analysis accounts for squad changes, travel context and salary cap constraints, combining injuries, lineups and team news with form and standings. We use metrics such as xG, xGA, xA and PPDA alongside odds movement to assess chance quality, defensive strength and pressing intensity across diverse league venues.

Full Prediction Methodology & Data Sources

Sites Referenced

Betting sites, prediction market platforms and social betting sites referenced have been independently reviewed under our published review methodology, which evaluates odds and market depth, event contracts and pricing, licensing and security, payment processes, withdrawal reliability, responsible gambling tools and additional platform criteria relevant to user experience and regulatory standards.

 Read our Stake Analyst Review

Transparency & Safety

This preview was last updated on Aug 15, 22:30 to reflect the latest team news, injury reports, predicted and confirmed lineups, advanced performance metrics and market movement. 

All analysis is produced by professional analysts, supported by proprietary internal models, advanced performance metrics and reviewed by our Football Betting Panel for accuracy and consistency.

Historical performance for our main match predictions is tracked and updated regularly for transparency.

Important: Betting should be treated as entertainment and involves risk. Past results are not indicative of future performance. Only wager what you can afford to lose.

Trading and cryptocurrency investments carry a high level of risk. Capital is at risk.

18+ (or legal age). If gambling is causing harm or distress, support is available. Visit our Gamble Responsibly hub for safer gambling tools, self-exclusion options and local helplines.

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