Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Predictions

Main Match Prediction LAFC Asian Hcp -1 @ 1.87

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LAFC Look Capable of Covering the Line

Take a chance on LAFC -1 when they clash with San Diego. The Asian Handicap odds of 1.87 are appealing and you’ll land a return for a win by two goals or more and money back if the favourites win by one.

We analyse several betting angles in our LAFC vs San Diego betting preview, expanding on our main match prediction, plus our correct score prediction, player prop picks, corners prediction and bet builder tips.

Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Preview

Los Angeles FC meet San Diego at BMO Stadium, with kick-off set for 23:30 on Saturday 15 August.

Los Angeles FC played out a 1-1 draw in their last game. This was away from home at BC Place against Vancouver Whitecaps. The Black and Gold recorded just 37% possession and had one shot on target, with Heung-Min Son registering the goal.

San Diego FC played out a 1-1 draw in their previous game. This was away from home at Allianz Field, with Minnesota United the opponents. Mikey Varas’ side racked up two shots on goal and enjoyed 68% possession, with Anders Dreyer on the scoresheet.

2-2 Draw in Last H2H

San Diego are unbeaten when it comes to the past three meetings against LAFC, with the last encounter ending in a 2-2 draw at Snapdragon Stadium. The past 3 H2H matches have included two San Diego wins along with a single draw.

Los Angeles FC – Last 10 League Games

5 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws, averaging 1.9 goals from 12.6 attempts and 4.6 shots on goal. LAFC have had 46.1% possession and 5.6 corners per match. On average, they have conceded 1.3 goals from 12.9 attempts and 3.7 shots on goal, while their opponents have earned 5.5 corners.

Players to Watch

Top scorer is Denis Bouanga on 6 goals, while Heung-Min Son and David Martinez have both racked up 4. Denis Bouanga and Mathieu Choiniere are tied for the most assists on 3.

San Diego – Last 10 League Games

SDFC have 2 victories, 4 defeats and 4 draws, with an average of 1.6 goals from 11.8 attempts and 3.9 shots on goal. There’s been an average of 56.1% possession, 3.9 corners in their favour and 3.9 corners against, while they’ve conceded 1.5 goals from 10.4 attempts and 4.5 shots on goal.

Players to Watch

Marcus Ingvartsen is top of the team’s scoring charts with 6, while Anders Dreyer and David Vazquez have 3. Look no further than Anders Dreyer for the top assist maker (4) in the last 10 games.

Confirmed Lineups

Los Angeles FC confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris (GK), Ryan Hollingshead, Ryan Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Evgen Cheberko, Timothy Tillman, Eddie Segura, Marco Delgado, Tyler Boyd, Heung-Min Son, Denis Bouanga.

San Diego confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Carlos Dos Santos (GK), Oscar Verhoeven, Manu Duah, Ian Murphy, Luca Bombino, Alejandro Alvarado, Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Pirani, Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen, Lewis Morgan.

Main Match Prediction

We like LAFC -1 at betting odds of 1.87 for this MLS match. This bet can land us a nice return if the home team are able to manage a convincing win and the signs look positive.

Key stats supporting our main match prediction:

The -1 line has been covered by LAFC in 3 of their last 5 games.

The -1 line has been covered by LAFC in 2 consecutive games at home.

The +1 line hasn’t been covered by SDFC in 3 of their last 5 games on the road.

The football betting tips stem from knowing the team news and the latest form for each side. We work hard to unearth the most pertinent MLS stats which can also act as a guide.

LAFC -1 Probability

The latest odds at the best betting sites suggest our pick carries a 53.5% chance of winning. Taking all factors into consideration, our tipsters think there’s a stronger chance of success and estimate the probability to be closer to 60%. It’s why we think it’s worth placing this wager.

Looking for Bigger Odds?

We suggest a Bet Builder for anyone looking to back LAFC to cover the line along with other selections. This option gives you the chance to secure bigger odds by adding a number of picks on the same game.

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LAFC Asian Hcp -1 @ 1.87



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T&C apply. Gamble responsibly 18+ Disclosure: This preview contains affiliate links; we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. T&Cs apply. We only recommend licensed and regulated operators. See our Pick odds and lines reflect the price available at the time of publication (Aug 14, 05:57). Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly. : This preview contains affiliate links; we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.. We only recommend licensed and regulated operators. See our Editorial Policy . Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ.

Published 05:57, 14 August 2026