Los Angeles FC vs San Diego Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

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LAFC Look Capable of Covering the Line
Take a chance on LAFC -1 when they clash with San Diego. The Asian Handicap odds of 1.87 are appealing and you’ll land a return for a win by two goals or more and money back if the favourites win by one.
We analyse several betting angles in our LAFC vs San Diego betting preview, expanding on our main match prediction, plus our correct score prediction, player prop picks, corners prediction and bet builder tips.
Los Angeles FC meet San Diego at BMO Stadium, with kick-off set for 23:30 on Saturday 15 August.
Los Angeles FC played out a 1-1 draw in their last game. This was away from home at BC Place against Vancouver Whitecaps. The Black and Gold recorded just 37% possession and had one shot on target, with Heung-Min Son registering the goal.
San Diego FC played out a 1-1 draw in their previous game. This was away from home at Allianz Field, with Minnesota United the opponents. Mikey Varas’ side racked up two shots on goal and enjoyed 68% possession, with Anders Dreyer on the scoresheet.
San Diego are unbeaten when it comes to the past three meetings against LAFC, with the last encounter ending in a 2-2 draw at Snapdragon Stadium. The past 3 H2H matches have included two San Diego wins along with a single draw.
Los Angeles FC – Last 10 League Games
5 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws, averaging 1.9 goals from 12.6 attempts and 4.6 shots on goal. LAFC have had 46.1% possession and 5.6 corners per match. On average, they have conceded 1.3 goals from 12.9 attempts and 3.7 shots on goal, while their opponents have earned 5.5 corners.
Players to Watch
Top scorer is Denis Bouanga on 6 goals, while Heung-Min Son and David Martinez have both racked up 4. Denis Bouanga and Mathieu Choiniere are tied for the most assists on 3.
San Diego – Last 10 League Games
SDFC have 2 victories, 4 defeats and 4 draws, with an average of 1.6 goals from 11.8 attempts and 3.9 shots on goal. There’s been an average of 56.1% possession, 3.9 corners in their favour and 3.9 corners against, while they’ve conceded 1.5 goals from 10.4 attempts and 4.5 shots on goal.
Players to Watch
Marcus Ingvartsen is top of the team’s scoring charts with 6, while Anders Dreyer and David Vazquez have 3. Look no further than Anders Dreyer for the top assist maker (4) in the last 10 games.
Los Angeles FC confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris (GK), Ryan Hollingshead, Ryan Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Evgen Cheberko, Timothy Tillman, Eddie Segura, Marco Delgado, Tyler Boyd, Heung-Min Son, Denis Bouanga.
San Diego confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Carlos Dos Santos (GK), Oscar Verhoeven, Manu Duah, Ian Murphy, Luca Bombino, Alejandro Alvarado, Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Pirani, Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen, Lewis Morgan.
We like LAFC -1 at betting odds of 1.87 for this MLS match. This bet can land us a nice return if the home team are able to manage a convincing win and the signs look positive.
Key stats supporting our main match prediction:
The football betting tips stem from knowing the team news and the latest form for each side. We work hard to unearth the most pertinent MLS stats which can also act as a guide.
LAFC -1 Probability
The latest odds at the best betting sites suggest our pick carries a 53.5% chance of winning. Taking all factors into consideration, our tipsters think there’s a stronger chance of success and estimate the probability to be closer to 60%. It’s why we think it’s worth placing this wager.
Looking for Bigger Odds?
We suggest a Bet Builder for anyone looking to back LAFC to cover the line along with other selections. This option gives you the chance to secure bigger odds by adding a number of picks on the same game.
Score better value on your wagers by checking our bonus guide filled with the best sportsbook promo codes and free bets.
Published 05:57, 14 August 2026
Gabriel Pirani (SDFC) is available at 2.05 to finish with a minimum of one shot on goal. We’ll take a chance with this Shots on Target pick as the betting odds look pretty attractive.
Latest Gabriel Pirani Player Prop Odds
Dénis Bouanga (LAFC) is available at 1.80 to find the net. We’ll happily take the odds that he is able to score at least one goal when it comes to wagering on Anytime Goalscorer.
Latest Dénis Bouanga Player Prop Odds
Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
The 3.5 corners line has been covered by San Diego in two consecutive games, while LAFC have conceded 7.00 corners on average in their last 5 matches. We’re going to take the Overs for San Diego Team Corners, with this line standing out and you can get odds of 1.71.
League Games
Total
11.10
5.60
5.50
Home
10.90
5.90
5.00
Away
11.30
6.10
5.20
Total
7.80
3.90
3.90
Home
9.30
5.40
3.90
Away
7.50
3.80
3.70
Latest Corner Odds
Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
The odds and lines below are updated regularly and may differ from the prices shown in our picks, which are captured at the time of publication.
Bookies Giving LAFC Plenty of Respect
Los Angeles FC are forecasted to have a 62% chance of triumphing in this MLS encounter according to the bookmakers. It leads to their latest betting odds being 1.62. San Diego are the 4.60 outsiders, with the draw being a different option which could yield dividends.
Should you want to back LAFC to lead at the break, then there is 2.00 available on the Half-Time Result market. Opponents San Diego have been chalked up at 4.30 and the draw is 2.50.
If you want to bet on three goals or more, then Over 2.5 is the shortest odds. A different approach is a Both Teams to Score bet and Yes has been priced at 1.45.
The leading football betting sites have excellent coverage when it comes to all MLS games. That means hundreds of markets from which to choose and something to suit everyone.
Dénis Bouanga Favourite to Find the Net First
Dénis Bouanga is favourite to be First Goalscorer at 4.00 and if you’re keen to back him to simply find the net, then the price is 1.85.
Player Goals
Player Shots On Target
Live market odds and lines updated regularly. All odds subject to change. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
BMO Stadium
LAFC Home Form Looking Rock Solid
Stats: MLS matches only
LAFC have secured three straight victories at BMO Stadium. The Black and Gold have racked up seven wins, two defeats and one draw in the last 10 home matches, scoring an average of 2.10 goals per game and conceding 1.00.
San Diego are winless in the last seven away games. Mikey Varas’ side have recorded four draws, four defeats and two victories in the previous 10 away matches, netting an average of 1.40 goals per game and conceding 1.60.
San Diego won 2-1 when they last played LAFC at BMO Stadium.
|Los Angeles FC Home Stats
|7-1-2
|3.10
|2.10
|1.00
|6
|4
|4
|6
|San Diego Away Stats
|2-4-4
|3.00
|1.40
|1.60
|5
|5
|5
|5
Be prepared — check the LAFC vs SDFC team news before wagering. Stay informed with our predicted and confirmed MLS lineups and the latest injury reports.
1
Hugo Lloris
24
Ryan Hollingshead
5
Ryan Porteous
91
Nkosi Tafari
23
Evgen Cheberko
11
Timothy Tillman
4
Eddie Segura
8
Marco Delgado
19
Tyler Boyd
7
Heung-Min Son
99
Denis Bouanga
1
Carlos Dos Santos
33
Oscar Verhoeven
26
Manu Duah
32
Ian Murphy
27
Luca Bombino
70
Alejandro Alvarado
20
Anibal Godoy
12
Gabriel Pirani
10
Anders Dreyer
7
Marcus Ingvartsen
9
Lewis Morgan
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MLS Analyst
Our football previews are produced by a specialised team of analysts, former odds compilers and sports journalists. Picks are research-driven and reviewed for accuracy and editorial consistency under the oversight of our Football Editorial Betting Panel and Editor-in-Chief.
Our MLS analysis accounts for squad changes, travel context and salary cap constraints, combining injuries, lineups and team news with form and standings. We use metrics such as xG, xGA, xA and PPDA alongside odds movement to assess chance quality, defensive strength and pressing intensity across diverse league venues.
Full Prediction Methodology & Data Sources
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Read our Stake Analyst Review
This preview was last updated on Aug 15, 22:30 to reflect the latest team news, injury reports, predicted and confirmed lineups, advanced performance metrics and market movement.
All analysis is produced by professional analysts, supported by proprietary internal models, advanced performance metrics and reviewed by our Football Betting Panel for accuracy and consistency.
Historical performance for our main match predictions is tracked and updated regularly for transparency.
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