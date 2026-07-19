Louisana Powerball Winner Bought $200,000 Ticket at Rouses

(KMDL-FM) Louisiana shoppers can visit a Rouses Market to find many local products. One of the local products that many of the Rouses Markets offer is tickets for the Louisiana Lottery games. Well, lady luck must have been following one Louisiana shopper because that trip to “make groceries” at Rouses has turned into a $200,000 Powerball windfall after Saturday’s Louisiana Lottery drawings.

Louisiana Records Second Big Powerball Win This Week

This marks the second big Powerball win for Louisiana Lottery players this week. Just this past Wednesday, we brought you confirmed news of a $2 million Powerball winner. That was sold in Violet, Louisiana. And there was also an Easy 5 Jackpot winner this past Wednesday; that big money ticket for $100,000 was sold in Lake Charles.

Chris Jackson, Getty Images Chris Jackson, Getty Images

On Saturday, July 18, 2026, the estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the multi-state Powerball game was $526 million. You may watch the Powerball drawing here. The cash option for a jackpot win on Saturday would be a payout of $233.7 million. No tickets matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize.

There were two tickets, one sold in Arizona and the other sold in Massachusetts, that matched all five of the white balls but not the Powerball. Those tickets are worth $1 million each this morning.

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Five other tickets match four of the white balls and the Powerball. By rule, that is a $50,000 prize, but these five players opted for the Power Play multiplier. That multiplier was “4” in last night’s drawing.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

09 14 44 50 56 Powerball 03 Power Play x4

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed to us that the $200,000 Powerball winner in Louisiana was sold at the Rouses Market on East Park Avenue in Houma, Louisiana. If you played Powerball there, make sure you check your tickets.

Actually, the Louisiana Lottery’s data suggests that more than 6,500 tickets sold in the state for Saturday’s drawing were winners and at least earned the player who purchased the ticket their money back.

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The Powerball jackpot will climb to an estimated $544 million for Monday’s drawing. Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery game will play for a jackpot prize of $707 million.

Remember, all lottery games come with a risk of losing money. If you play, play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (7867). The call and the referral to counseling are free to you and your family. Good Luck.