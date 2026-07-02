Madonna ‘Confessions II’ Early Listen on iHeartRadio TikTok Livestream

As anticipation continues to build for Madonna’s Confessions II album, fans will be able to check it out sooner than expected.

The project is getting an early spotlight through a new partnership with iHeartRadio and TikTok, who are teaming up for an exclusive preview event ahead of the album’s Friday drop.

The “iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere With Madonna” will air Thursday, giving audiences a global first listen one day before the album’s official release date. Fans will be able to follow along via @tiktok, @madonna and @iheartradio, while more than 200 iHeartRadio stations across the U.S. broadcast the experience.

According to a press release, the hour long stream will have Madonna, Bob the Drag Queen, longtime collaborator Stuart Price — who served as musical director and co-producer for the album, as well as the original Confessions project — and her daughter Lola Leon, who appears on the new track “The Test.” Instead of a standard interview setup, the format will use TikTok’s live tools, where viewers can engage with polls, custom reactions, Q&As and real-time audience prompts, turning the event into an interactive listening session.

Confessions II is Madonna’s 15th studio album and includes 16 songs, including collaborations with Sabrina Carpenter, Feid, Martin Garrix, Lola and Stromae.

In April, Madonna released “I Feel So Free” as the first taste of the project. The song cemented the singer’s return to multiple Billboard charts, including Digital Song Sales, Hot Dance/Pop Songs and Dance/Mix Show Airplay, where it also reached No. 1 on Dance Digital Song Sales. Lead single “Bring Your Love” with Carpenter hit the Billboard Hot 100 as well as the top 10 of Hot Dance/Pop Songs, so far peaking at No. 7.

Earlier this month, Madonna offered an early glimpse at the project’s track list during the Tribeca Festival, where Confessions II —The Film debuted with six songs tied to the album: “I Feel So Free,” “Good for the Soul,” “One Step Away,” “Bring Your Love,” “Danceteria” and “Read My Lips.” The film is also now available on YouTube.

The “iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere With Madonna” will air Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.