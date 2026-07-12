MARCA report: the reasons why Messi looks like a kid at 39

Messi is an example for everyone starting out in this sport. He seems like he’s 19 or 23 years old.” This is what Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish national team coach, said about Leo, a 39-year-old player (he turned 39 on June 24th), who is on the podium at this World Cup and, with one game less, is the top scorer (along with Mbappé) with eight goals in five games (four MVP awards).

But how has Leo managed to get here in this physical and mental state? Messi wouldn’t be the greatest in history if it were all attributed to talent alone, because in such an elite sport, only hard work and consistency can get you to a World Cup at 39, still in top form.

When Leo signed for Inter Miami in June 2023, there was a lot of criticism. “He’s going to retire in a minor league,” they said. Few knew—and few know because MLS isn’t widely watched in Spain—that this league is very physical and demanding (different temperatures, latitudes, artificial turf, lots of travel…). “Here, if you’re not in good physical shape, you don’t play,” Inter Miami player Sergio Reguilón, Leo’s teammate, told us a few days ago. “Messi’s example shows that MLS prepares you for a top league. And the same goes for De Paul,” he concluded.

Leo’s career unfolds year by year, even month by month (he never confirmed he was going to play in the World Cup… just in case), but a few months ago (in October) he renewed his contract with Inter until the end of 2028, aware that he’s hungry to keep playing and winning titles. “I don’t set goals, I just want to keep enjoying football and try to keep winning with this group of players,” Leo often tells us in the mixed zone.

Messi and Argentina celebrate “like crazy” in the locker room after 3-2 win over Egypt

But, as we said, the Rosario native’s longevity in performance isn’t solely explained by his ambition or genius. His body, at his age, requires maintenance, and that demands planning and surrounding himself with the right people, like his father and family in general; a marketing team that manages all his business affairs without bothering him too much; a communications team (Unique FC) that perfectly directs his public appearances, led by Marcelo Méndez… Nothing is by chance.

His preparation in 2026 has been geared towards arriving in top form for the World Cup, but also towards competing well in MLS. Leo is coming off winning MLS 25, being named MVP of the tournament and top scorer (25 goals). MLS, wisely, allowed him to do preseason training in January and February and then compete well to arrive at the World Cup in peak condition. Since February, he’s played every game: 14 matches and 12 goals.

Everything plays a part, but nothing has been forced. Nothing that any professional player doesn’t do: diet, physiotherapy, rest… It’s true that Leo’s diet changed after the 2014 World Cup, with Giuliano Poser, an Italian doctor. Leo improved his muscle mass… but let’s not get carried away. Everything within the realm of normal training that other players do, especially at his age. His extra physio sessions with one of Guillermo Hoyos’s trainers, the Inter coach, also helped. But nothing extraordinary.

Our colleague Hernán Claus, from the newspaper ‘Olé’, mentioned LM’s speed yesterday. “Between 2009 and 2015, Leo had a top speed of around 32.5-33.5 km/h, and some isolated measurements reached 34 km/h,” commented ‘Olé’, mentioning a post by the Spaniard Ismael Galancho. And Leo registered a top speed of 30.9 km/h in this World Championship, a 5% increase compared to 2022. Something inexplicable. An extraterrestrial in his physical abilities as well.

Yesterday, when asked by MARCA, Scaloni responded to a question about Messi’s physical condition: “He runs about the same amount in matches; it’s not that he’s running more or less. He’s much more decisive, and I think the team helps him a lot, but physically, his preparation has paid off. What is clear is that he’s giving everything he has. When he senses an opportunity to create danger, he’s a machine. It doesn’t surprise me; perhaps it does surprise people who don’t know him. As long as he’s motivated, he’ll be the best. Those of us who know him, who see him train, know his capabilities. Seeing what he did at 23 with Guardiola at Barcelona must be hard to explain. I think he’ll be the best as long as he wants to be.”

With these considerations, and taking into account that Leo’s career progresses year by year, no one can say with absolute certainty that Messi won’t make it to the 2030 World Cup, where he will be 43. It would be his seventh World Cup. With a competitive beast like him… nobody can retire him from the field. Only he can retire himself. Long live the genius!