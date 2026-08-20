Margaret Qualley Brings Chanel’s Barefoot Sandals to the Red Carpet

It was but a mere four months ago when designer Matthieu Blazy presented his resort 2027 collection for Chanel in Biarritz, France, leaving the whole fashion world talking—not for its chic assortment of tweeds or its star-studded front row, but for its freaky-deaky choice of runway footwear.

If you recall, models sauntered down the catwalk in, well, a non-shoe: The barefoot sandals, as they are now called, which feature only a little leather heel cap that you lace yourself into—leaving your soles and toes completely uncovered. Imagine wearing those in the grimy streets of New York City. As polarizing as they may be, however, the non-shoe has just hit the red carpet: Actor Margaret Qualley just donned them at a major movie premiere today.

Qualley in the Chanel non-shoe. Photo: Getty Images

This afternoon, Qualley hit the step-and-repeat for her new Ridley Scott film The Dog Stars in London, England. (It co-stars Jacob Elordi.) Up top, the star donned a classic enough little black dress: Cap-sleeved, adorned with delicate fringing, designed by Blazy for Chanel. But it was her unconventional choice in footwear that totally stole the show (and showed her sole). Qualley walked down the paparazzi-filled carpet half-barefoot in the Chanels, her little piggies on full display against the hard gray concrete. (The one time a red carpet doesn’t feature an actual plushy carpet—poor her.)