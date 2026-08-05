Match Preview: Vancouver’s Leagues Cup Campaign Begins Against Atlante

Vancouver Whitecaps will get their Leagues Cup campaign underway on Tuesday night when they welcome Mexican outfit Atlante FC to BC Place.

Given their form since the restart, Leagues Cup may prove a welcome distraction from league football for Jesper Sørensen’s side. While sitting atop the Western Conference remains a nice position to be in, disappointing results like the narrow 4-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati and a draw against a Minnesota United side that had lost to Sporting Kansas City just days earlier have started to raise questions about Vancouver’s title credentials since the World Cup break.

Part of that downturn can be attributed to the loss of Sebastian Berhalter. Having taken a couple of games off due to vacation, I haven’t had a chance yet to share my thoughts on the American’s departure to English EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. I do think the move was a) inevitable and b) the right one for him, and while he will be sorely missed at BC Place, I have a feeling Berhalter’s skillset will allow him to thrive on Teesside.

Recovering from that blow with a 1-1 draw against a finally firing LAFC side suggests this Vancouver team has enough about them to be fine without Berhalter. Now, with three games that, frankly, are not that important in the grand scheme of things, this seems like an ideal time to find internal solutions to replacing him.

Indeed, that is one of many questions this break from MLS play could help Vancouver answer. Ryan Gauld, Sam Adekugbe, Emmanuel Sabbi and Ralph Priso are all still getting back up to speed following various setbacks and could use these matches to test where their fitness levels are at.

Looking at the visitors, Atlante are a new opponent for both the Whitecaps and this competition following their return to Liga MX this year. They have made a solid start to life in the top flight, recovering from a crushing late 2-1 defeat to Necaxa on opening day by drawing Club América before taking all three points in a statement win at Cruz Azul.

It may still be early in the season, but former Mexico manager Miguel Herrera has his team set up to be resolute defensively and lethal on the break. Atlante have made the most clearances and tackles of any Liga MX team through the opening three rounds, and their back five will likely throw everything at stopping Vancouver’s forwards.

Having not participated in the tournament during the new format last season, Whitecaps fans may be unfamiliar with some of the quirks of the competition. The penalty shootouts for an extra point after a tied group game remain from the previous format, but the old group stages have been replaced by one large league table for all MLS sides.

Last year, seven points and a sensational +6 goal difference from three games were required to finish in the top four of the MLS section and book a place in the quarterfinals. In other words, teams had to be practically perfect, and with a trip to Mexico to face Tigres later in the tournament, it is imperative that Vancouver produce an impressive display in this match if they want to go deep into the competition.

This fixture will be a challenging one for the Whitecaps and a proper test of their ability to break down a solid defensive opponent. However, I predict that they will end their winless run and emerge with a platform to build on as they look to make a deep run in the competition.

Related