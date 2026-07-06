Mexico vs England: England’s Jarell Quansah set to start at right-back

Jarell Quansah is set to start at right-back for England against Mexico in the World Cup last-16 tie at the Azteca Stadium.

Wingers Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon are also expected to come into the side in place of Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah starts ahead of Djed Spence, who complained of a muscle niggle on Sunday morning.

BBC Sport expects the England XI to be: Jordan Pickford; Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Quansah, 23, is available for selection having returned to full training after suffering an ankle injury in the group-stage win over Panama.

Monday’s game from Mexico City kicks off at 01:00 BST, live on BBC One and iPlayer.