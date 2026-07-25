New God Of War In Development Starring Kratos

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio has already stated that God of War isn’t leaving Kratos behind forever now that Faye, Kratos’ late wife, is getting her own game in God of War Laufey. Well, if that wasn’t clear enough for you, the studio has confirmed the next God of War game is in development at the studio, and the bald, grumpy, god of war himself will be the main playable character once more.

At the San Diego Comic Con God of War Laufey panel, Santa Monica Studio head of creative Cory Barlog confirmed that Kratos is the star of the next God of War game, but if you were thinking of skipping Laufey for some reason, the game will apparently tie directly into the events of Faye’s game.

Cory Barlog said at #SDCC that the next Kratos-led God of War game is coming after Laufey, and connects directly to her story pic.twitter.com/gNevMfZP5A — IGN (@IGN) July 25, 2026

Obviously this isn’t a huge surprise given Santa Monica Studio already confirmed that Kratos would return, but maybe this will quiet some of the people mad online that a God of War game in which Kratos is not the main character of one (1) game. Whatever this next game the studio’s working on is likely still many years away, as Laufey doesn’t even have a release date yet. There’s also that God of War trilogy remake ostensibly happening somewhere in between all this.

Kratos may not be playable in Laufey, but he has already made brief appearances in the gameplay trailer we saw earlier this year. How much of a role he plays in the game remains to be seen, but considering Faye’s goal in her game is to assist him and Atreus’ journey from the afterlife and there appear to be a few direct connections between this game and the 2018 reboot, he’ll probably be popping up at least a few more times.