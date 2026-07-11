New NBA Rumors on Clippers’ Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade Talks, Bennedict Mathurin Contract

The Denver Nuggets’ asking price for Peyton Watson could be keeping the Los Angeles Clippers from completing a sign-and-trade deal for him, The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported Friday.

According to Fischer, the Clippers “covet Watson and have shown interest in a deal… in the $25-plus million range per season that Watson is said to be seeking.”

Fischer noted, however, the Nuggets’ asking price has “been too steep for the Clippers to deeply consider.”

As the Clippers’ interest reportedly wanes, the Atlanta Hawks have “shown some fresh interest” in a potential sign-and-trade, Fischer reported.

According to Fischer, the Nuggets are seeking a sign-and-trade return similar to what the Utah Jazz recently received when sending Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers gave up two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round picks for the right to sign Kessler to a four-year, $130 million deal.

There is now an “increasing possibility” the Clippers turn their attention to re-signing restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin rather than pursuing Watson, according to Fischer.

Watson averaged a career-high 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season in 54 games before his breakout season was derailed by a lingering hamstring injury.

He is currently a restricted free agent who Fischer and Marc Stein have previously reported is seeking north of $25 million a year.

That amount could put the Nuggets over the second apron. The team is currently projected ot have about $12.7 million in space below the limit, per Spotrac.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick previously reported Nuggets ownership has not ordered a mandate for the team to stay below the second apron this offseason.

Amick also reported last week the Nuggets are “very open to the prospect of a sign-and-trade” for Watson, but plan to match any offer sheet and retain a “primary hope” of keeping him on the roster.

How willing the Nuggets would be to exceed the second apron in order to retain Watson could hinge on their reported pursuit of star free agent LeBron James.

The Nuggets could offer a $3.9 million veteran minimum exception to James, who is reportedly willing to take a minimum contract in order to play for a contender, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks and Shams Charania.

Should James sign in Denver for the chance to play with Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets could be more willing to exceed the punitive second apron in order to build a win-now roster around the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Source link

More: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes