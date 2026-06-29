NFL Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 90-81

2025 stats: 17 games | 259 att | 1,252 rush yards | 4.8 ypc | 10 rush TDs | 36 rec | 281 rec yards | 3 rec TDs

They don’t come more consistent than Williams. Across his three seasons as the Rams’ lead ball-carrier, he’s never finished outside 1,100-1,300 rushing yards, 13-16 total touchdowns or 32-36 receptions. Los Angeles can seemingly pencil in a certain amount of production each year from the tough-running Wiliams, whose boost in efficiency last season made up for splitting more carries with Blake Corum. He fittingly falls in the Top 100 near the same range he’s been, debuting at 78 in 2024, ending up 85th last season and now landing at 89.

NFL Pro insight for Williams: Kyren Williams rushed for 60-plus yards in 13 games in 2025 with an average of 73.6 rushing yards per game.