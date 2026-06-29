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Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Aaron Nola

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Aaron Nola

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Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Aaron Nola
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 24: Braxton Ashcraft #35 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on June 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates are back out on the road as they travel to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

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Ashcroft is looking for his third straight victory after wins in back-to-back starts. In his last appearance on June 24 against the Seattle Mariners, Ashcroft pitched six innings, giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out 10 Mariners in an 11-1 rout over Seattle. This is the second time Ashcroft has pitched against the Phillies this season. He also started on May 15 against the Phillies at PNC Park. He pitched 6.2 innings, giving up seven hits and four earned runs. The Pirates lost 11-9 in 10 innings.

The Phillies are countering with former ace Aaron Nola, who is in his 12th season with the franchise. So far this season, Nola is 3-4 with a 5.58 ERA. He has not been part of a decision in the month of June, but in his last start against the Washington Nationals on June 24, he pitched five innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs as Philly won 5-4 in D.C. Nola also pitched on May 15 against Ashcraft at PNC Park. The Pirates got the better of Nola as he pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six hits and six earned runs.

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Broadcast: KDKA AM/FM, Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pitching Matchup: Braxton Ashcraft (7-3, 3.07 ERA) vs. Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.58 ERA)

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