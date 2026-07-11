Nicky Hayen: Burnley appoint Genk boss as head coach

Burnley have appointed Genk boss Nicky Hayen as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 45-year-old Belgian replaces Scott Parker, who left by mutual consent at the end of April as the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Hayen, who had a spell with Welsh side Haverfordwest County between 2021 and 2022, led Genk to a seventh-placed finish in the Belgian top flight last season.

“I’m pleased to be joining a club with real history and supporters who care deeply about it,” he told the club website., external

“I know most of them won’t know much about me yet, that’s fair and it’s on me to change it.”

The Clarets previously approached the Football Association of Wales looking to appoint men’s national team head coach Craig Bellamy, who was on the staff during Vincent Kompany’s time in charge, but the move collapsed during negotiations around the make-up of the backroom staff.

Former Wolves boss Rob Edwards is understood to have turned down an approach from the Turf Moor club to replace Parker.

Hayen will now join up with the team on their pre-season tour in the United States.

His first competitive match in charge will be the Carabao Cup first round tie against Notts County on Saturday, 8 August before they host fellow relegated side West Ham in their Championship opener the following Sunday.