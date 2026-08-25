Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United: League Cup stats & head-to-head

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League Cup
All competitions
Nottingham Forest
Leeds United
L
Nottingham Forest lose
v Leeds United
0
1
Premier League
W
Leeds United won
v Nottingham Forest
0
1
Premier League
W
Nottingham Forest won
v Brest
2
0
Club Friendlies
W
Leeds United won
v Augsburg
4
0
Club Friendlies
W
Nottingham Forest won
v Bayer 04 Leverkusen
2
1
Club Friendlies
D
Leeds United draw
v Manchester United
1
1
Club Friendlies
L
Nottingham Forest lose
v Sporting CP
4
1
Club Friendlies
W
Leeds United won
v RB Leipzig
2
0
Club Friendlies
W
Nottingham Forest won
v Portimonense
2
Club Friendlies
W
Leeds United won
v Liverpool
2
4
Club Friendlies
All competitions
Nottingham Forest
Leeds United
Leeds United
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Leeds United
Please note: All times are UK. Some content is provided by third parties, is subject to change, and is unverified.
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