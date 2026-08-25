Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United: League Cup stats & head-to-head

Head to Head Season so far League Cup Form guide All competitions Nottingham Forest Leeds United L Nottingham Forest lose v Leeds United 0 1 Premier League W Leeds United won v Nottingham Forest 0 1 Premier League W Nottingham Forest won v Brest 2 0 Club Friendlies W Leeds United won v Augsburg 4 0 Club Friendlies W Nottingham Forest won v Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 1 Club Friendlies D Leeds United draw v Manchester United 1 1 Club Friendlies L Nottingham Forest lose v Sporting CP 4 1 Club Friendlies W Leeds United won v RB Leipzig 2 0 Club Friendlies W Nottingham Forest won v Portimonense 2 Club Friendlies W Leeds United won v Liverpool 2 4 Club Friendlies Previous scores All competitions Premier League Nottingham Forest 0 , Leeds United 1 on the 22nd of August 2026 N ForestNottingham ForestNottingham Forest LeedsLeeds UnitedLeeds United Leeds United 3 , Nottingham Forest 1 on the 6th of February 2026 LeedsLeeds UnitedLeeds United N ForestNottingham ForestNottingham Forest Nottingham Forest 3 , Leeds United 1 on the 9th of November 2025 N ForestNottingham ForestNottingham Forest LeedsLeeds UnitedLeeds United

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