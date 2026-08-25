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Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United: League Cup stats & head-to-head

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United: League Cup stats & head-to-head

  • Tempo de Leitura1 min
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United: League Cup stats & head-to-head
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United: League Cup stats & head-to-head
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Head to Head

Season so far

League Cup

Form guide

All competitions

Nottingham Forest

Leeds United

L

v Leeds United

0

1

Premier League

W

v Nottingham Forest

0

1

Premier League

W

v Brest

2

0

Club Friendlies

W

v Augsburg

4

0

Club Friendlies

W

v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

2

1

Club Friendlies

D

v Manchester United

1

1

Club Friendlies

L

v Sporting CP

4

1

Club Friendlies

W

v RB Leipzig

2

0

Club Friendlies

W

v Portimonense

2

Club Friendlies

W

v Liverpool

2

4

Club Friendlies

Previous scores

All competitions

Premier League

Please note: All times are UK. Some content is provided by third parties, is subject to change, and is unverified.

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