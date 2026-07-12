Patrick Mahomes’ offseason challenge goes wrong as Andy Reid’s cardboard cutout pays the price

Patrick Mahomes has made a career out of threading impossible passes through tight windows and escaping defenders with uncanny creativity. But when it comes to placing a fake mustache on a cardboard cutout of Andy Reid while blindfolded, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar proved he’s far from elite.

The two-time NFL MVP provided fans with another lighthearted offseason moment after taking part in a fun challenge that quickly went off the rails. Blindfolded and tasked with placing a mustache on a cardboard image of his longtime head coach, Mahomes missed the mark in spectacular fashion.

Patrick Mahomes fails miserably at putting on a moustache to Andy Reid’s cardboard

Instead of landing on Reid’s upper lip, the fake mustache ended up much closer to the coach’s chin, drawing plenty of laughs from those watching.

Never one to let an awkward moment linger, Mahomes tried to salvage the situation with a quick joke. Rather than admitting defeat, he suggested that maybe Reid should simply grow a beard instead.

Enjoying the offseason



The amusing challenge is another sign that Mahomes is making the most of his offseason while continuing his recovery from a devastating knee injury. The Chiefs quarterback suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Kansas City’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in December 2025, bringing his season to an abrupt end and forcing him into months of rehabilitation.

Although the recovery process has been demanding, Mahomes has consistently shared upbeat moments away from the training room, giving Chiefs fans confidence that he remains in good spirits as he works toward returning to the field.

Participating in fun team activities and promotional events has become part of that process, allowing the quarterback to stay engaged while his focus remains on regaining full health.

Reid and Mahomes continue to showcase their chemistry



One reason the clip resonated with fans is the well-documented relationship between Mahomes and Reid. Since Reid drafted the Texas Tech product in 2017, the pair has developed into one of the most successful quarterback-head coach combinations in NFL history.

Their partnership has delivered multiple Super Bowl championships, countless playoff victories and transformed Kansas City into one of the league’s model franchises. Moments like the blindfold challenge offer a glimpse of the easygoing chemistry that has helped fuel that success.

Even when Mahomes couldn’t find Reid’s upper lip, he still found a way to keep everyone laughing.

While the cardboard challenge won’t make any highlight reels alongside Mahomes’ no-look passes or fourth-quarter comebacks, it reminded fans that their franchise quarterback is maintaining a positive attitude during a difficult rehabilitation. The ultimate goal remains returning to full strength in time to lead Kansas City back into Super Bowl contention.