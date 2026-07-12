Vinicius Jr’s Two Premier League Offers; Ederson’s Man Utd Move in Danger

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford’s future remains unclear. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both interested as well, although some of the strongest interest is coming from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe. (Source: Asromalive)

Man Utd are considering whether to continue with a move for Atalanta midfielder Éderson after a medical earlier this summer raised concerns about his condition. Fresh medical checks are currently being held before a final verdict will be reached. (Source: Daily Mail)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has identified Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as his top transfer target for the summer window. (Source: The Chelsea Chronicle)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are prepared to try and sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott regardless of what happens with unsettled vice-captain Enzo Fernández. (Source: Si Phillips)

Chelsea have also asked about Botafogo midfielder Danilo, but it is Newcastle who are leading the race for a player also admired by Arsenal and Man Utd. (Source: FogãoNET)

Man Utd have started formal negotiations over a move for Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey. (Source: Fichajes)

There are also plans in place from Man Utd to keep in-demand 15-year-old JJ Gabriel at the club beyond the end of his contract in 2027. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the sides chasing his signature. (The Sun)

Arsenal have joined Liverpool in pursuit of RB Leipzig right back Lutsharel Geertruida, who has returned to the German side after a loan spell with Sunderland. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester City have been given the green light to try and negotiate the signing of Chelsea right back Malo Gusto as a replacement for Rico Lewis, who has admirers at both Everton and Nottingham Forest. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal have agreed a five-year contract with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães. (Source: L’Équipe)

But Newcastle are utterly perplexed about the entire situation because they have not had any contact with Arsenal thus far. The belief is that intermediaries involved in the deal have incorrectly suggested to the Gunners that a cut-price deal for Guimarães is possible. (Source: Luke Edwards)

Having already signed Marco Palestra, Chelsea are ready to return to Atalanta to try and sign another player, 18-year-old center back Honest Ahanor. (Source: TuttoMercatoWeb)

Clubs in Major League Soccer are growing in confidence that a deal can be struck to bring Mohamed Salah over to the United States following his departure from Liverpool, but interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia could threaten those plans. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Jules Koundé faces an uncertain Barcelona future. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Koundé but are not currently in a position to do so, needing to offload players first to make the space. (Source: Christian Falk)

Vinícius Júnior is close to agreeing a new contract with Real Madrid after turning down two offers from Premier League clubs. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Real Madrid have contacted Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozović over a possible free transfer following his exit from Al Nassr. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Ferran Torres’s representatives have warned Barcelona that he needs to be offered a new contract this summer if he is not going to be sold, but club officials do not believe they are in a position to make such an offer. (Source: Gerard Romero)

Brahim Díaz has no interest in leaving Real Madrid this summer despite links elsewhere. (Source: SPORT)

Fulham and Como are both pushing to sign Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono on a season-long loan. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS