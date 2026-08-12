Ex-Leicester player who’s just left names best prospect after Monga

Jeremy Monga, who was once the crown jewel of Leicester City’s youth setup, recently completed a permanent transfer to Manchester City for an initial 10million plus addons that could rise to a reported 12.5m. The 17yearold winger, who joined Leicester at U9 level, debuted in the senior side at 15 and became a frequent firstteam presence throughout 2025/26 after debuting in the Premier League prior.

Monga’s exit, confirmed before young Fox Darren Motsi’s apparent move to Man City during the same month, has completely reshaped the LE2 club’s academy hierarchy. The following group probably contains the highestrated prospects still at the club.

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Leicester City’s standout starlets

Louis Page is an 18-year-old Midfielder who is possibly the most notable talent remaining, and was named EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season in 2025/26. A rangy, leftfooted England U20 international, he has featured regularly in senior football and is already a fully established firstteam fixture.

Page combines progressive passing with strong defensive workrate; he is strongly linked with moves to Manchester United and other Premier League clubs like Arsenal. His consistent involvement under Foxes managers marks him as one of the most ready talents left at the King Power.

Olabade “Bade” Aluko is a 19-year-old centre-back/full-back who occasionally advances to midfield. Aluko is potentially the top defensive prospect who made his Premier League debut on the final day of 2024/25; he’s another England U20 international.

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Lorenz Hutchinson, 18, is a striker who was anointed LCFC Academy Player of the Season for 2025/26 due to being a prolific scorer across U18 and PL2 levels throughout the campaign. A clinical, powerful finisher, Hutchinson took that eye for goal into his England U18 career.

17-year-old forward/winger Jake Evans signed a threeyear deal this week, then joined Cheltenham Town on loan for the entire campaign. Evans made his Premier League debut young and has occasionally been in senior matchday squads since.

Kevon Gray; a 19, full-back/CB who turned heads with an impressive senior debut a while back. Pacey, physically strong and comfortable, he has secured firstteam minutes and is seen as a genuine athlete with senior potential.

Logan Briggs, 21, midfielder; still a Fox, he signed a new contract before joining Northampton Town on loan for 2026/27. A boxtobox midfielder in the Kiernan DewsburyHall mould, he was nominated for PL2 Player of the Season in 2025/26.

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Sammy Braybrooke is now 22 and will want to secure his place in the City midfield; he starred on loan and was included in the League Two Team of the Season. A deeplying playmaker with excellent distribution, Braybrooke could become a key force in senior football.

Asmir Begovic on Leicester City prospect Louis Page

Nevertheless,Page has emerged as the Leicestershire team’s next undisputed standout prospect following Jeremy Monga’s highprofile move to Etihad Stadium. The 18yearold, Coventryborn midfielder and EFL Apprentice of the Season is a regular senior Foxes presence.

Former LCFC goalkeeper Asmir Begovic stated that, with Monga’s move to the Citizens, Page is ‘maybe the best of the lot’ from the academy. Leicester fans will be deeply frustrated if their brightest remaining graduate slips through the King Power cracks.

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This article was originally published on www.foxesofleicester.com as Ex-Leicester player who’s just left names best prospect after Monga.