Prince William and Princess Kate share summer photos to Instagram

King Charles, Princess Kate attend Trooping the Colour ceremony The royal family, including King Charles and Princess Kate, attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London to mark the king’s birthday.

Prince William and Princess Kate are having a picture-perfect summer.

In a July 28 Instagram carousel, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a series of images and videos titled “the summer rewind” as they reflected on recent events and sweet family moments.

“Thank you to everyone who has made the last few months so special!” the royal couple wrote alongside a sunshine emoji.

The Wales summer update comes less than a week after Duchess Meghan gave a sneak peek at family vacation photos with husband Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

In the selection of images shared by the Wales family on Tuesday, July 28, one shows William and Kate attending Royal Ascot, the princess wearing a canary yellow dress with a matching hat as they stepped out at the annual five-day horse racing event. William complimented Kate’s colorful outfit choice with a yellow flower on his lapel.

Another photo shows the family of five basking in nature. William and Kate lie down on the grass, their children Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, lying alongside them.

The image, originally shared by the family in April to mark William and Kate’s 15th wedding anniversary, was taken by photographer Matt Porteous and includes the family dogs, Otto and Orla, two English Cocker spaniels who are seen curling up next to the family of five.

Another photo shared by the couple honors Kate’s Three Peaks Challenge mountain climb. In June, the princess scaled the three highest peaks in Great Britain in 24 hours to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The mother-of-three is in remission from the disease.

Here comes the sun: Princess Kate dons bright yellow for Royal Ascot

A short video included in the carousel shows the future king talking to Sir David Attenborough, as the nature legend celebrated his 100th birthday.

“It is a rare privilege to celebrate a century of life,” Prince William said at the special concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May. “But it is rarer still when that person has transformed the way we see the only home that we have — planet Earth.”

The visual highlights were posted after Prince William took to Instagram stories on Monday July 27, to urge people to protect the planet. His appeal came as deadly wildfires blazed across Europe and the United Kingdom. Fires are spreading in Spain and France, prompting evacuations, while a wildfire has devastated the UK’s biggest national park.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across France, Spain and the UK,” the future king wrote on Instagram stories, before expressing gratitude to emergency responders for “working tirelessly in extraordinarily difficult conditions.”

The prince noted that the string of blazes is “a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature.”