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Why It Sees Micron’s Earnings Exploding 34% a Year

Why It Sees Micron’s Earnings Exploding 34% a Year

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Why It Sees Micron’s Earnings Exploding 34% a Year
Micron
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Quick Read

  • BofA projects Micron could reach $236 EPS by fiscal 2030, a 34% annual earnings growth rate that the market is ignoring.

  • Micron’s DRAM revenue surged 343% year over year, powered by HBM which requires 3x the wafer capacity per bit, keeping supply constrained.

  • Trading at roughly 6x forward earnings, Micron appears undervalued if AI demand extends the memory boom longer than skeptical investors expect.

  • The most widely read finance newsletter on Substack isn’t published by a bank, it’s Doomberg, where 383,000+ readers get the energy and macro analysis the mainstream press misses. 24/7 Wall St. readers save 17% on their first year here.

The semiconductor market has spent decades teaching investors the same lesson: memory booms eventually become memory busts. Supply catches up with demand, pricing falls, margins collapse, and yesterday’s earnings suddenly look like a mirage.

Micron

That history explains why investors continue to treat Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) as a cyclical stock, even after AI has pushed its results into territory the company has never seen before. Micron generated $41.46 billion of revenue and an 85% gross margin in fiscal Q3 2026, versus 38% a year earlier.

Now Bank of America is asking investors to consider whether AI has broken that cycle.

BofA Sees a $236 EPS Micron

BofA Global Research sketches out a dramatically different future for Micron. Under its “SanDisk-like” assumptions, sales reach $377.3 billion by fiscal 2030, versus $280.5 billion in the consensus case.

Fiscal 2030

Consensus

BofA’s SNDK-like Case

Sales

$280.5 billion

$377.3 billion

Gross margin

78.0%

80.0%

EPS

$136.24

$236.16

FCF

$190.8B

$188.6B

That implies a 30.7% sales CAGR and a 34.1% EPS CAGR through fiscal 2030. Yet the market values Micron at roughly 6x forward earnings on the consensus fiscal 2027 EPS estimate of $151.37 — pricing in an end to the memory party well before Micron gets comfortable. BofA thinks that’s backward.

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Bank of America is betting big that the AI revolution has fundamentally rewritten the rules of the semiconductor game—challenging decades of market history. © 24/7 Wall St.

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