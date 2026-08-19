Queen Camilla says it was ‘difficult’ to keep King’s cancer diagnosis secret

Britain’s Queen Camilla has spoken about how she struggled to keep King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis a secret during a visit to a cancer support center, which took place days before the news was officially disclosed.

Camilla recounted how it was “quite difficult” not to mention her husband’s diagnosis during the visit to a cancer support center run by the charity Maggie’s in 2024.

Her comments were made in a short film, released on Wednesday, to mark the charity’s 30th anniversary.

The Queen visited a newly-opened Maggie’s center at the Royal Free Hospital in London on January 31, 2024, but Charles’ diagnosis wasn’t officially announced until February 5.

“I remember coming to see a Maggie’s just after the King being diagnosed,” said the Queen. “Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult.”

“I almost said something but, you know, I felt that it wasn’t the time to say,” she said, adding: “I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn’t.”

Charles announced he had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a prostate procedure. In December last year, in a rare update, he revealed that he had responded well to treatment.

Camilla, who is president of Maggie’s, described how her “poor husband” had persevered with his royal duties despite his cancer diagnosis.

“Nothing stopped him. He just said ‘This is my way. I’m going to cope with it,’” she said.

Charles, 77, returned to public-facing royal engagements in April 2024.

The King is still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Maggie’s has 27 cancer support centers around the UK and supports hundreds of thousands of people affected by cancer per year.

Laura Lee, the charity’s chief executive, was filmed in conversation with Camilla for the documentary.

“To hear her speak so powerfully of her own emotions when visiting our Royal Free center, while knowing about His Majesty’s diagnosis, is a huge honor,” she said in a statement reported by the UK’s PA Media news agency.

“The King’s openness about his diagnosis has undoubtedly helped others to be more open themselves and to now hear the Queen’s completely understandable and natural response as a wife shines a light on why it is so important that family and friends also get the support they need,” added Lee.