Quinten Post To Sign Three-Year, $30MM Offer Sheet With Grizzlies

Restricted free agent Quinten Post will sign a three-year, $30MM offer sheet with the Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN’s Shams Charania (Twitter link). The Warriors will have until 11:59 pm Tuesday to decide whether to match.

The offer will come from Memphis’ non-taxpayer mid-level exception, according to Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron (Twitter link), which will remain available if Golden State opts to match the offer and keep Post. He adds that if Post winds up with the Grizzlies, they’ll need to find an alternate way to acquire Isaiah Stewart from Detroit, either by using a portion of a $29MM trade exception or by expanding the Santi Aldama trade with Dallas.

Gozlan believes the Warriors are unlikely to match the offer because they need to preserve cap flexibility for other potential moves, including their pursuit of LeBron James. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also doesn’t expect Golden State to keep Post (Twitter link).

Golden State has been “bracing” for a Post offer sheet for several days, sources tell Jake Fischer of The Stein Line (Twitter link). ESPN’s Anthony Slater adds that the Warriors like having Post as a backup center, but they may decide his new price tag is too steep to match (Twitter link).

Offer sheets have become an increasingly rare way of doing business in the NBA over the past few years, notes Bobby Marks of ESPN (Twitter link). He points out that the last player to sign an offer sheet worth more than $5MM per season was Matisse Thybulle with Dallas in 2023, and the last time an offer sheet wasn’t matched was in 2020 when Bogdan Bogdanovic when from Sacramento to Atlanta.

More to come …