Rangers Going for Sweep of Guardians in Afternoon Matinee

The Texas Rangers have become one of the hottest teams in baseball over the course of the last week.

After dropping two of three to the also red-hot Miami Marlins, the Rangers went north of the border and swept the Toronto Blue Jays and have followed that up by winning the first two games of their series with the Cleveland Guardians.

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Texas has now won six straight games and has gone 8-2 in its last ten contests.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rangers will look to keep their hot run going in the final game of both their series with the Guardians and their lengthy three-city road trip.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. from Progressive Field. Rangers Sports Network will once again have all the action with 105.3 The Fan bringing the broadcast on the radio side of things.

MacKenzie Gore will take the mound for the Rangers to make his 18th start of the season as he looks to continue the incredible run of strong starting pitching Texas has gotten.

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Entering play on Wednesday, Gore is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts in 91 innings on the season.

In his last start against the Blue Jays last Thursday, Gore went seven innings, allowing just four hits and three runs. It was that start that began the string of both exceptional starting pitching and Rangers wins.

On the other side, the Rangers will face Guardians left-hander Joey Cantillo, who is 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA on the season.

Back on June 7, the Rangers offense got to Cantillo early, scoring seven earned runs on nine hits in just five innings in a game Texas went on to win by a resounding 10-0 final.

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It remains to be seen whether Corey Seager is one of the sluggers who will face Cantillo this go-round. Prior to his first at-bat in Tuesday night’s game, Seager was pulled due to a back flare-up, which the Rangers are currently monitoring.

Earlier this season, Seager was placed on the Injured List with a back injury for the first time in his career.

Coming into play, the Rangers sit in first place in the American League West with a half-game lead despite being just 44-42 on the season.

With a win on Wednesday, the Rangers would push to three games above .500 at a 45-42 mark and finish the road trip with an 8-2 record.

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