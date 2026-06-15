Ranking MMA’s unbefeated fighters: Top 10 unblemished records

Dozens of mixed martial artists carry unblemished records, but only a handful stand out as legitimate championship material.

ESPN released a ranking of the sport’s top undefeated fighters this week, sorting through prospects and titleholders across major promotions to identify which clean slates belong to genuine threats. The list considers fighters in the UFC, PFL, and other major organizations who have built their careers without a loss.

UFC and PFL unbeaten fighters dominate top spots

The evaluation weighs multiple factors beyond win totals, including quality of opposition, finishing rate, and performance under pressure. Fighters with padded records against regional competition fall lower than those tested by ranked opponents, while prospects who have yet to face elite-level competition receive acknowledgment for their potential rather than proven credentials.

Several fighters on the list are positioned for title shots in 2025, while others remain developmental talents one or two wins away from contention. The rankings reflect current form rather than historical peaks, meaning fighters who looked dominant early but have stagnated get adjusted downward.

The full breakdown separates fighters by weight class and promotion, offering perspective on which unbeaten records carry the most weight when evaluating future title challengers. ESPN’s analysis notes that staying undefeated grows exponentially harder as competition improves, making each unblemished record unique in its path and durability.

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