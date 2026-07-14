Report: Heat ‘team to watch’ for Russell Westbrook

Westbrook, 37, is an obvious fit for the Heat in the wake of the trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He still has something left in the tank and would come cheap, which is a necessity for Miami at this point. Of course, Westbrook is out of the picture if LeBron decides to join Giannis in Miami. James is yet to make a decision in free agency and is reportedly also considering Cleveland, Golden State and Philadelphia.