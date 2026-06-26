Sabres acquire defenseman Zellweger from Ducks

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The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Olen Zellweger from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Anton Wahlberg and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (45th overall, originally belonging to the New York Islanders).
Zellweger, 22, played a career-high 76 games with Anaheim last season and had 22 points (7+15). He was a second-round draft pick by the Ducks in 2021 and already has three NHL seasons under his belt, including his first taste of playoff action this past spring.
Some facts on the left-shot defenseman, who becomes a restricted free agent this July 1:
Wahlberg, 20, was a second-round draft pick by the Sabres in 2023. He had 37 points (9+28) in 68 games with Rochester last season.
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More: The Global Track