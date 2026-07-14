Saint Lucia travel advisory cites robbery and rape warnings for US travelers

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Americans traveling to Saint Lucia are facing a new warning from the U.S. State Department after officials raised concerns about violent crime on the Caribbean island.

The department recently elevated Saint Lucia’s advisory to Level 2, “Exercise Increased Caution,” adding a new “crime” indicator to the warning.

Known for its volcanic Pitons, luxury resorts and tropical beaches, Saint Lucia attracts visitors from around the world each year.

US UPDATES TRAVEL WARNING FOR QUAKE-HIT NATION, CITING DISASTER RISKS AND VIOLENT CRIME

The updated advisory warns that violent crime can occur anywhere on the island and says U.S. citizens and other foreign visitors have been victims of armed robbery, assault, burglary and rape.

“In some cases, U.S. citizens have been killed,” the advisory states.

The State Department also noted that violent crime has affected guests staying at tourist resorts and warned that police response times “are not as fast as in the United States.”

Beyond violent crime, officials said petty theft remains common, particularly in popular tourist areas.

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“Most crimes against foreigners are crimes of opportunity, like purse snatching and pickpocketing,” the State Department said in its advisory.

Travelers are further warned about overcharging, scams and aggressive vendors in tourist areas, though the advisory notes that many attractions have tourist police available to assist visitors.

The State Department recommends staying aware of one’s surroundings, avoiding displays of wealth, using caution when walking or driving at night — and not physically resisting if confronted during a robbery.

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Officials also advise travelers to carefully check their luggage for firearms or loose ammunition before departing for Saint Lucia and to familiarize themselves with local laws and customs before arriving.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for further details.

The warning comes as U.S. officials continue issuing travel and security advisories for destinations around the world.

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U.S. officials have issued several travel and security alerts in recent weeks for popular international destinations, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

Earlier this month, the State Department renewed its Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands, warning travelers about sexual assaults, petty crime, scams targeting tourists and the territory’s strict firearms and ammunition laws.

The department urged visitors to stay alert in crowded tourist areas, use caution when walking or driving at night and avoid physically resisting if confronted during a robbery.

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In June, the State Department also updated its longstanding Level 3 travel advisory for Venezuela after powerful earthquakes struck the country, reminding Americans to reconsider travel because of ongoing safety and security concerns.

Andrea Margolis of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.