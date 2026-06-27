Scott Pelley signs with CAA agency after ’60 Minutes’ firing

Pelley, an Emmy-winning broadcast journalist, was fired from “60 Minutes” following a heated internal dispute.

Drastic changes at ’60 Minutes’ with Bari Weiss at the CBS News helm Scott Pelley is out and new management is in at ‘60 Minutes’ as CBS News chief Bari Weiss charts a new direction for the legendary newsmagazine.

Things may be looking up for Scott Pelley on the job front.

The outspoken TV journalist, who was ousted from his longtime post at “60 Minutes” earlier this month, has signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency, the talent firm announced in an Instagram post Thursday, June 25.

“Scott Pelley is a veteran broadcast journalist, most recently serving as a correspondent for ’60 Minutes,'” the agency wrote in a statement. “From 2011 to 2017, he served as the anchor and managing editor of ‘CBS Evening News.'”

The statement continued: “Scott has won 51 national Emmy Awards, four duPont-Columbia Silver Batons, three Peabody Awards and six Edward R. Murrow Awards. In 2025, he was honored with the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.”

Founded in 1975, Creative Artists Agency is one of the top talent agencies in Hollywood, offering representation to A-listers across film, TV and music. Some of the agency’s biggest clients include Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, comedian Tracy Morgan and pop stars Ariana Grande and P!nk.

Scott Pelley fired: ’60 Minutes’ correspondent axed after criticizing CBS execs

Pelley, 68, was abruptly fired from “60 Minutes” in early June after more than two decades on the air. His termination stemmed from an internal dispute with CBS leadership, USA TODAY learned on June 2, which left him without severance or other benefits effective immediately.

During a heated staff meeting, Pelley accused CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss of “murdering” the news institution, according to a recording obtained by The New York Times. Tensions also flared with new “60 Minutes” executive producer Nick Bilton.

In a termination note, Bilton chastised Pelley for his “performative display of hostility,” saying that he “hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt.”

Scott Pelley speaks out: Veteran broadcaster gives emotional first interview about ’60 Minutes’ firing

Pelley reflected on his firing in an emotional June 7 interview on The New York Times’ “The Interview” podcast. The broadcaster said he doesn’t feel “sorry” for himself but cares about the “people that I left behind” at “60 Minutes” and about “this institution that I love so much.”

“The best thing that I can imagine in terms of describing it is that it’s like your spouse was murdered,” Pelley said. “There’s some moments of the day I feel fine. There’s some moments of the day that I just, frankly, fall apart, when I least expect it.”

Contributing: Brendan Morrow, USA TODAY