Socceroos enter unfamiliar territory with chance to make history against Egypt | Australia national football team – Socceroos

Dead ahead, the Socceroos stare at a destination they have never been to before. No, it’s not the gargantuan silver tortoise shell called Dallas Stadium, under which their last-32 World Cup clash against Egypt will be played on Friday (Saturday 4am AEST). Rather, it is victory in a World Cup knockout match, something that has eluded them on the two previous occasions they have progressed beyond the group stage.

Australia’s coach, Tony Popovic, is aware of the stakes. “If we perform very well, we have a chance to make history, that’s what we’re working towards,” he said at the pre-match press conference. “The players are ready, they’re relaxed. Tomorrow, we put on a top performance and it gives us a chance to make that history as a side.”

From the 2022 tournament in Qatar, the Socceroos departed deflated. This was a team who needed a penalty shootout victory over Peru just to make it to the World Cup, but had gone on to win two games at the tournament for the first time. Their optimism was quashed in the knockout rounds, however, when they went down valiantly 2-1 to Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the eventual champions. Garang Kuol’s late saved shot remains a nagging what-if, four years later.

Further back, in 2006, Socceroos’ hearts were less deflated than broken. The golden generation had Italy – again, the team that would go on to lift the trophy – where they wanted them, as they headed towards extra-time with an extra player on the pitch and two fresh substitutes ready. But Fabio Grosso went down in the penalty area, and that was that.

The good news is that in 2026 no one thinks Egypt is going to win the World Cup, with or without their striker Mo Salah. An Australian knockout victory – to break new ground, to launch into unfamiliar territory – is closer than it has ever been.

The Socceroos train in Dallas. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

But Popovic’s team are not getting ahead of themselves. “We can’t overthink that and be caught up by the occasion, we have to really stay in the moment,” he said. “The history gets made after the game.”

While much of the focus this week has been on Salah’s hamstring, the Socceroos are not without their own selection quandaries. A new-look right flank of Jordy Bos and Cristian Volpato impressed against Paraguay but right-sided players such as Jason Geria or Kai Trewin could provide a more orthodox look.

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Against Paraguay, Nestory Irankunda’s contribution was tempered from his position as centre forward. The presumed starting striker Mo Touré was not even called from the bench as that match ended in a stalemate. When the 22-year-old was asked in the post-match media gauntlet if he was OK, he nodded.

Touré has not completed 90 minutes since November and there are clearly concerns about his fitness. Popovic confirmed on the match eve, however, that every player in his squad – barring the now-departed duo Mat Leckie and Jacob Italiano – was fit.

Unlike the drab draw against Paraguay, the clash against Egypt is likely to deliver fireworks. Tete Yengi, the reserve striker who was brought on in the last group match, described their last-32 opponents this week as “disorganised”.

Egypt showed some frailty in Group G, where they finished second, and could easily have lost to New Zealand in the only match they won. They trailed 1-0 early in the second half before Salah’s team took over, the striker himself scoring and then assisting the match sealing goal in a 3-1 win. Egypt then played an extraordinary 1-1 draw with Iran, which included the Iranians having a goal disallowed narrowly and two more attempts hitting the woodwork in the dying minutes.

Mohamed Salah has looked comfortable at training in Texas. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

On the other hand, the Egyptians are unbeaten in three matches. They also matched Belgium – who have since booked their place in the last 16 – in their 0-0 opener. “They’re a very good team, and they are undefeated in their group,” Popovic said. “They’re fighting for something special like we are, they have a couple of individuals that can turn the game on their own and we’re aware of that.”

The Socceroos left their home base in Oakland on Tuesday, flying to Texas in the lead-up to the match. They left their hotel – a comfortable home away from home that also served as a reminder of their purpose. Jerseys from each Socceroos World Cup appearance, as well as photos of the likes of the golden generation of 2006 were impossible to miss as the players went about their business.

“We have a lot of respect for Australian football history, especially for the younger players to understand the pioneers that put Australian football on the map,” Popovic said.

“This group’s already made history … We have a chance tomorrow to make further history. But this group will already go down in history and – regardless of tomorrow – their team photo will proudly be up on any wall. And in particular will be on mine.”