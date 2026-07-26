Ryan Gosling Unveiled As Next Ghost Rider at Marvel’s Comic-Con Panel

What was rumored has become reality. Three-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling has been named Marvel‘s next Ghost Rider.

The Gosling movie will come out in 2028, and he’s reteaming with Shawn Levy after Star Wars: Starfighter. The latest role keeps Gosling, who cut his teeth at age 13 on Disney Channel’s The All New Mickey Mouse Club in the Disney empire. Star Wars: Starfighter is due out May 28, 2027.

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The big-screen version of the role was previously portrayed by Oscar winner Nicolas Cage in two movies, 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. The Ghost Rider movies combined have grossed more than $361M worldwide.

The pics follow Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul and becomes a supernatural agent of vengeance.

Gosling’s partner Eva Mendes starred in the original movie. No word from the stage whether she’ll reprise he role as Roxane Simpson.

Gosling also was present at last year’s Comic Con for Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Project Hail Mary film adaptation with Amazon MGM Studios. The film hit theaters in March and made more than $684 million worldwide.

The actor had been set to appear in the secret Daniels film for Universal but had to back out due to scheduling problems — likely because of Ghost Rider.

Dessi Gomez contributed to this report.