South Africa 43-0 Wales: Nations Championship 2026 – as it happened

That’s a wrap for Wales’ season – goodbye FT: South Africa 43-0 Wales

Image source, Getty Images

So, Wales finish their first season under Steve Tandy

with another defeat, a ninth in 12 Tests.

It was an expected loss against South Africa and being

competitive would have been a success in Durban given that it was the number

one side in the world rankings against the 12th.

In truth, they weren’t when nilled for the

second time this season by the world champions.

The bookies gave Tandy’s men a 42-point head start

in the handicap before kick-off and that proved to be a good prediction.

Wales showed fight and spirit but it

was only Springboks’ inaccuracy that kept the score down.

The world champions

have plenty more gears to go through and will be a different beast against New Zealand in the coming months.

Dewi Lake & Co know that the gulf to the top Test

teams remains huge despite some improvements made through 2025-26.

Can Wales close the gap when the Nations Championship

returns in November? Japan is a must-win followed by fixtures against New

Zealand and Australia in Cardiff.

A long season comes to an end, with Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets already back in training ahead of 2026-27.

See you in September for the United Rugby Championship!