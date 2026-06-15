Spain vs Cape Verde: World Cup first-timers Cape Verde v Spain preview

Wia dis foto come from, JOHNNIE LZQUIERDO/MADDIE MEYER/FIFA VIA GETTY IMAGES Wetin we call dis foto, Yamal dey fit for di game but De la Fuenta say im no go start from di beginning, togeda wit Nico Williams

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World Cup debutants Cape Verde from Africa go face 2010 World Champions Spain for dia first group game for di tournament on Monday, 15 June for di Atlanta Stadium for US.

Di Island kontri bin make history to become di third smallest kontri to qualify for di tournament behind Curacao and Iceland, wey dem go face Spain for di first time eva, for di senior level.

Already, Ivory Coast don become di first African kontri to get three points for dia first game for di competition afta dem sama Ecuador 1-0 on Monday dawn.

Tunisia bin suffer heavy 5-1 defeat for Sweden wey Morocco and Brazil play 1-1 draw for dia first group game.

Cape Verde get opportunity to join Ivory Coast and get dia first three points but e neva go dey easy for dem.

Dem bin dey di same group H togeda wit Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Coach for di Island kontri say dem go play “witout fear” against di former World and reigning European Champions.

Team news

Spain wingers Lamin Yamal and Nico Williams both don recova from hamstring injury but e no dey clear if dia coach De La Fuente go select dem for dis game.

Yamal na dia star player wey help dem win di Euros two years ago wen im be 16 years.

Many pundits believe say di Spanish League player of di season go be di one to make di difference for dem for di tournament.

Apart from dis two players, Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino wey also bin return from injury dey available for selection.

Di midfielder bin score six goals for di qualifiers for di tournament bifor im get injury wey make im no play most of di season for Arsenal.

For Cape Verde, dia coach dey expected to rely for dia core group of players wey bin help dem qualify for di competition.

Dis be one of di most important games for dia history wey dem go hope to get good result.

Cape Verde bin win evri game for dia home witout conceding a single goal for di qualifiers, wey dem finish ahead of Cameroon.

Dia coach go dey hope dia top scorer for di qualifiers Dailon Livramento togeda wit veteran forward Ryan Mendes and Josimar Dias (dia goalkeeper) go dey on form against La Roja.

Wia dis foto come from, FLORENCIA TAN JUN/GETTY IMAGES Wetin we call dis foto, Cape Verde coach Bubista say dem go play against Spain “witout fear”

Wetin di coaches and players tok ahead of di game

Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente say “Cape Verde get clear tactical concept, dem dey build up well wey dem get physical and powerful players”.

Im add say “many of di players bin dey play for Europe for competitive level, na so e go be ogbonge match – we gatz be at our best to compete.”

De la Fuente also confam say Nico Williams and Lamin Yamal dey available but dem no go start di game – dem go only play some part but e dey depend on how di game don dey go.

Midfielder Mikel Merino say “di important tin na to focus for oursefs and wetin we gatz do; we gatz take di game seriously sake of we for start di tournament well”.

Cape Verde coach Pedro Leitão Brito wey dey popular as Bubista say dem go fight well well.

“We wan show wetin we do for di qualifiers, we want compete wit our own identity like how we bin play di qualifiers to show di world wetin we get as a team.”

Bubista add say “we sabi say e neva go dey easy wey we sabi well di value of Spain but we all go play di game for di pitch”.

Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes say “we dey expect difficult game against one of di best teams for di world”.

“Spain dey stronger wit Yamal but whoever go play di match go still cause us trouble, na so we gatz dey solid for defence and try to cause dem trouble. We gatz dey our best”

Possible lineups

Spain XI; Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Baena

Cape Verde XI; Vozinha; Moreira, Borges, Lopes, Paulo; Lenini, Yannick Semedo; Mendes, Monteiro, Willy Semedo; Livramento

Di game go happun at 4PM GMT (5PM WAT) for di Atlanta Stadium for di US.