Sunrise on the Reaping’ Promo Introduces Young Haymitch

Woody Harrelson and Hunger Games fans everywhere, eat your heart out over Lionsgate‘s new look at young Haymitch Abernathy.

On Saturday, July 4, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping teased the Nov. 20 prequel with a new ‘Meet Haymitch’ promo featuring Joseph Zada as the Second Quarter Quell victor, in celebration of the character’s birthday and Reaping Day.

Watch the promo below.

“Can you imagine the sun rising on a world without a Reaping?” asks Haymitch’s girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak), to which he responds, “Not on my birthday. Never had one that came without a Reaping.

The featurette includes Zada discussing the character, which was originated onscreen by Woody Harrelson, along with director Francis Lawrence, producer Nina Jacobson and co-stars Elle Fanning, McKenna Grace, Ben Wang and Jesse Plemons.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Zada) 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The Billy Ray-penned prequel, based on Suzanne Collins’ book, also stars Glenn Close, Billy Porter, Maya Hawke, Kieran Culkin, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lili Taylor and Ralph Fiennes, among others.