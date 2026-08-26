Swimming Announces Addition Of Assistant Coach Delaney Crowder

– North Florida Swimming Head Coachannounced the addition of Assistant Coachon Tuesday morning.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Delaney [Crowder] to our program,” McKnight said. “She brings valuable experience from both her career as an athlete and her time coaching at LSU. She understands what it takes to compete at a high level and, just as importantly, how to connect with and develop student-athletes. Her knowledge and energy will make an immediate impact on our team as we continue building the future of UNF Swimming.”

Crowder joins North Florida after swimming at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock from 2020-24. Following her swim career, she served as a graduate assistant coach for the LSU Swimming and Diving program from 2024-26.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the UNF swim program and become part of such a special university and community,” Crowder said. “I’m eager to bring my experience and passion for the sport to the Osprey family, help our student-athletes reach their goals, and collaborate with Lindsey [McKnight] to elevate the program’s potential!”

While a student-athlete at UA Little Rock, Crowder was named to the Chancellor’s list in fall 2020 and spring 2023 and was named to the Dean’s List in fall 2020, spring 2022, fall 2022, spring 2023 and fall 2023.

During her collegiate career, she served as a swim lesson instructor for the Trojan Swim Academy from 2021-2024 in Little Rock, Ark. and interned as a coach assistant for the UA Little Rock Swimming and Diving team in spring 2024. She also served as a swim lesson instructor for START Swimming in Tomball, Texas, during the summer of 2022.