Tennis, ATP – Cincinnati Open 2026: Musetti takes out Altmaier

Newsletter Subscribe
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No. 10 seed, reached the third round of the Cincinnati Open with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over German Daniel Altmaier on Sunday evening. Musetti, ranked No. 13, will next face American qualifier Michael Zheng, who pulled off the day’s biggest upset by beating No. 24 seed Ugo Humbert (6-4, 6-3).
The win was Musetti’s third in Ohio and his 17th of the season, and it continued a steady return to form since the rectus femoris injury he suffered at the Rome Masters in May, which forced him to miss Roland-Garros and Wimbledon.
He is now 4-2 since coming back, having also reached the third rounds of Washington and Montreal in his first two tournaments back on tour before being beaten by Rafael Jodar on both occasions.
Altmaier, ranked No. 60, had needed three sets to see off Hong Kong qualifier Chak Lam Coleman Wong 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round.
Source link
See more: The Global Track