Tennis, ATP – Cincinnati Open 2026: Musetti takes out Altmaier

Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No. 10 seed, reached the third round of the Cincinnati Open with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over German Daniel Altmaier on Sunday evening. Musetti, ranked No. 13, will next face American qualifier Michael Zheng, who pulled off the day’s biggest upset by beating No. 24 seed Ugo Humbert (6-4, 6-3).

The win was Musetti’s third in Ohio and his 17th of the season, and it continued a steady return to form since the rectus femoris injury he suffered at the Rome Masters in May, which forced him to miss Roland-Garros and Wimbledon.