The Club’s top 10 things to watch in the stock market Monday

The Club’s top 10 things to watch Monday, June 15 — Today’s newsletter was written by Jeff Marks, the Investing Club’s director of portfolio analysis. 1. Stocks futures are surging this morning after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a memorandum of understanding to end the war and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. Nasdaq 100 futures are up over 2%. U.S. oil benchmark WTI crude is down roughly 5% and traded at its lowest level since March 10. 2. Anthropic has halted access to its Fable 5 and Mythos models after the Trump administration told the AI research company it must ban foreign governments, companies and individuals from using it. 3. SpaceX shares are up over 5% premarket following Friday’s record-breaking IPO . Jim Cramer reflected on SpaceX in his Sunday column for Investing Club subscribers. KeyBanc upgraded two others in the space economy, Rocket Lab and FireFly , after those stocks sold off on Friday. 4. Fox Corporation announced plans to acquire Roku in a cash-and-stock deal that values the streaming device company’s equity at $25 billion. Fox shares are selling off on the news. Roku soared 20% on Friday on reports that it was discussing a sale, so the stock is muted this morning. 5. American Express said it will buy TheFork, an online restaurant reservation and management platform in Europe, from Tripadvisor for $700 million. AmEx already owns Resy and Tock in the dining platform space. 6. Club name Capital One was added to Baird’s “Fresh Pick” list. Analysts like the risk/reward, with investors focused on narratives like a weak consumer and elevated Discover investment, and overlooking a cheap valuation, strong capital position, and what they describe as earnings flexibility. The stock has had a difficult year but is too cheap at less than 9 times forward earnings. 7. Goldman Sachs started coverage on 3M with a buy and DuPont at hold. They like 3M as a self-help story with improving organic growth and upside from legal liability resolution. For Club name DuPont, analysts like the company’s strategy of favoring its healthcare and water businesses but don’t see enough total growth to give it a buy. This is a good call for DuPont to make a deal to improve its growth outlook. 8. Memory chipmaker Micron’s price target was raised to $1,500 from $660 at Cowen. Kept its buy rating. The firm said growing CPU demand tied to agentic AI workloads will support higher memory prices for longer, stretching into the second half of 2027. We own Arm and Intel as bets on CPU growth. 9. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari to buy after the recent sell-off, saying its compressed valuation “overstates brand risk.” Ferrari’s stock was hit hard in late May when it unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle and is down 23% over the past year. Shares are up almost 5% this morning. 10. Citi downgraded several trucking stocks after the group’s big run, arguing that “elevated optimism appears reflected in valuations.” They put a sell on Old Dominion and went to hold on Saia , C.H. Robinson , and Knight-Swift . Citi doesn’t cover new Club name FedEx Freight . Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.