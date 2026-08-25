The NYC Marathon 9+1 Program Is Changing, and Runners Aren’t Happy

Changes are coming for the membership program of the New York Road Runners, as well as its 9+1 program. The changes are expected to immediately impact participation in 2027 races and 9+1 entry into the 2028 New York Marathon.

NYRR is making these changes in response to a continued rise in demand for NYRR races, which itself is a result of growing interest in the NYRR’s 9+1 program.

The 9+1 program is the NYRR’s system that grants runners a shot at guaranteed entry to the New York Marathon.

The guaranteed entry is not free, but when you look at the odds of winning entry into the New York Marathon you’ll see why it’s a great thing. Odds of winning entry into the New York Marathon in the most recent drawing dropped to 1%, while as recently as 2022 the odds were around 12%.

In its current form the 9+1 program grants access to non-drawing race registrations up to two days early for Member Plus and Family Plus members. This is the main benefit in addition to the list of benefits for Standard NYRR memberships.

To complete the requirements for the 9+1 Program, a runner must finish nine qualifying NYRR races and one volunteer shift within a single calendar year while maintaining an active membership.

What’s Changing for 9 + 1?

The actual 9 + 1 component remains. Runners still need to complete nine qualifying NYRR races plus one eligible volunteer shift during the calendar year.

The biggest change is that 9+1 will no longer be open to every NYRR member who wants to complete it. Beginning with runners trying to earn guaranteed entry to the 2028 NYC Marathon, you’ll first need to be selected through a drawing.

There is no fee to enter the 9+1 drawing. You do need an active NYRR membership to apply.

You do need an active NYRR membership to apply. If you’re selected, you’ll pay a $99 9+1 Pass fee. That is a new cost and is separate from your NYRR membership, race entry fees and eventual NYC Marathon registration fee.

That is a new cost and is separate from your NYRR membership, race entry fees and eventual NYC Marathon registration fee. Completing 9+1 as a passholder still earns guaranteed entry , not a free marathon bib. Once you qualify, you’ll still need to register for the NYC Marathon and pay the normal race fee.

, not a free marathon bib. Once you qualify, you’ll still need to register for the NYC Marathon and pay the normal race fee. Nothing changes for runners currently completing 9+1 in 2026 . Those runners are still working toward guaranteed entry to the 2027 NYC Marathon under the existing system.

. Those runners are still working toward guaranteed entry to the 2027 NYC Marathon under the existing system. The new process starts this fall for the 2027 qualifying year. Runners selected in the 2026 drawing will complete their nine races and volunteer shift in 2027, then use that guaranteed entry for the 2028 NYC Marathon.

Going forward the Member Plus and Family Plus membership tiers are going away, current members of these tiers will get a prorated refund after their memberships are reclassified. The early access to race registration will now be a benefit available to all members, no longer to be reserved only for Member Plus and Family Plus members.

Why The Changes?

According to the NYRR the current system is not adequately built to handle the current level of interest in the 9+1 program, while the new system will improve access to NYRR races for all runners.

Under the new program the 9+1 eligibility drawing will balance out demand for races year-round, as will the $99 annual fee. There will be a limited number of 9+1 Passholders annually. Those members will have a clearer pathway to complete the program.

Under the current program the additional 9+1 Passholders mean less opportunities for program members, as well as the general public. The new program means less runners are competing for the spots in the 9+1 system, both as race participants and volunteers.

But this also means less NYRR members get a chance at better selection odds and they go back into the general lottery.

What’s Your Take?

Many NYRR long time runners are pretty heated about the change. The biggest frustration isn’t just the new $99 fee. For many runners, 9+1 was one of the few NYC Marathon entry paths that felt largely within their control. If you were willing to commit to nine races and a volunteer shift, you could earn your way in.

Under the new system, runners first have to be selected for the program before they can even begin working toward that guaranteed entry. That added layer of luck, plus the extra cost, is what has upset so many longtime participants. While NYRR says the changes should make qualifying races easier to access, some runners feel the program is becoming less accessible overall.

NYRR says they are trying to make the 9+1 path more manageable by limiting how many people can participate. For those who are selected, that could mean less competition for qualifying races and volunteer spots, making it easier to actually complete the requirements and secure guaranteed entry into the NYC Marathon.

But the new drawing and added $99 fee may also change the equation for some runners. Will fewer people decide the 9+1 program is worth pursuing? Will some longtime participants opt out now that getting into the program itself is no longer guaranteed?

We’d love to hear from runners who have used 9+1 in the past or were planning to. Does this new system change whether you’ll participate, or do you think the easier path to completing 9+1 makes the extra step and fee worth it?

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