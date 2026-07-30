The Practice star wows fans with unrecognizable appearance following weight loss transformation

The Practice star Camryn Manheim stunned fans with her slimmed-down appearance as she stepped out in New York City to support her friend, Rosie O’Donnell, at her one-woman show.

The 65-year-old looked incredible in blue jeans, a patterned boho top and a white singlet, paired with a slicked-back hairstyle and a bright smile, as she stopped for a photo ahead of the show’s opening night.

Camryn, who was one of Hollywood’s first body-positivity activists, appeared to have undergone a weight loss transformation in recent years.

Camryn looked incredible as she stepped out in NYC (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Fans couldn’t get enough of her look, with one writing in her Instagram comment section: “You look amazing!” while another added: “Looking good, Camryn!” and a third chimed in: “You look as young as when I first saw you in the early 2000’s acting. You just look beautiful and full of life!”

A body-positive star

The mother of one rose to fame in the ’90s thanks to her role as Ellenor Frutt in The Practice, for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

She has undergone a weight loss transformation in recent years (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

She famously declared, “This is for all the fat girls!” when she nabbed the Emmy in 1998, making her mark on the industry. The star later explained to The Hollywood Reporter that she worked hard to pave the way for plus-sized people.

“I’ve made my mark by being vocal,” she told the outlet. “I just play roles that have nothing to do with my size, but with my power and spirit. It’s who I am at the core of my being. That’s what’s happening in the second tier of my career.”

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Fighting against fat shaming

She added that she wanted to normalize using the word “fat” to fight against the rampant body shaming in the industry. “It makes people uncomfortable. Anytime you said it, there would be a whole discussion. It was rather exhausting. ‘You’re not fat….’ Yes, I am!” she said.

“It felt like a constant battle of teaching people and making them comfortable with it. I wanted to demystify the word so it wouldn’t carry negative connotations anymore.”

Camryn rose to fame in the ’90s thanks to her role in The Practice (Disney General Entertainment Con)

Camryn shared that she appreciated the younger generation of plus-sized stars who were paving their own path in Hollywood. “I loved what I was doing, but it was exhausting. I’m so thankful for the younger actresses changing things in the industry.”

She continued: “Today they’re reaching younger girls and boys who struggle in their own communities, and now they can be inspired by these badasses. Now they can feel that they’re being represented in popular culture.”

Rosie’s weight loss journey

Camryn is close friends with Rosie O’Donnell (Instagram)

Camryn is also known for her work in Ghost Whisperer, Person of Interest, Stumptown and Law & Order. She is close friends with Rosie O’Donnell, who has also undergone a weight loss transformation in recent years and credits the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro with helping her shed the weight.

The comedienne told People that the medication “saved her life” after she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2022. “It’s a miracle drug,” Rosie said. “I was stunned how it quieted the food noise. I’ve had trouble with my weight my whole life.”