The Strokes Push Back Album Release, Announce NYC Show

The Strokes have announced that their new album Reality Awaits will be delayed by a month, now scheduled to be released on July 24th. They’ve also announced a special hometown New York City show at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on October 2nd. Beach House, TV on the Radio, and Fcukers will support.

Tickets for The Strokes’ October 2nd New York City show will first be available via an artist pre-sale running on Wednesday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m. EST; fans can sign up HERE to gain pre-sale access. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Thursday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. EST via the band’s official website.

Get The Strokes Tickets Here

Ticket types include GA, VIP, and VVIP. The band are also offering a 20% discount on GA tickets for Queens local residents (11368, 11355, 11375, and 11367 zip codes) from Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. EST until August 30, 2026 or until sold out.

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Serving as their first NYC concert since 2023, the performance will arrive in support of The Strokes’ upcoming album, Reality Awaits. The show will follow a lengthy slate of tour dates for the band, including headlining slots at summer and fall festivals like Outside Lands, Summer Sonic, Just Like Heaven, Shaky Knees, and Sea.Hear.Now. Check out their full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all previously-announced Strokes shows here.

The Strokes 2026 Tour Dates:

06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * [Buy Tickets]

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center * [Buy Tickets]

06/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center * [Buy Tickets]

06/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage * [Buy Tickets]

06/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden * [Buy Tickets]

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann * [Buy Tickets]

06/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * [Buy Tickets]

07/12 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront ☨ [Buy Tickets]

07/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * [Buy Tickets]

07/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * [Buy Tickets]

07/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ‡ [Buy Tickets]

07/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

07/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre † [Buy Tickets]

07/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre † [Buy Tickets]

08/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/14 — Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic

08/15 — Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic

08/22 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

08/25 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater || [Buy Tickets]

08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena # [Buy Tickets]

08/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena || [Buy Tickets]

09/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ¦ [Buy Tickets]

09/13 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ¦ [Buy Tickets]

09/17 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater ¦ [Buy Tickets]

09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

09/20 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

10/02 — Queens, NY @ Flushing Meadows-Corona Park ^

10/06 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 §

10/07 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 §

10/11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome §

10/13 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome §

10/15 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena §

10/17 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena §

10/20 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi §

10/22 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena §

10/25 — Newcastle, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena §

10/26 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live §

10/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena §

11/27 — Santiago, CL @ Festival Fauna Sound

11/29 — Buenos Aires @ Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

12/05 — São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

* = w/ Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

☨ = w/ Hamilton Leithauser

‡ = w/ Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

† = w/ Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

|| = w/ The Garden and ÖLÜM

# = w/ The Garden

¦ = w/ Geordie Greep and Promiseland

^ = w/ Beach House, TV on the Radio, and Fcukers

§ = w/ Fat White Family and Alex Cameron