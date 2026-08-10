Tobey Maguire joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti for stylish Ibiza lunch

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are soaking up the Mediterranean sun with some famous friends.

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The couple was spotted in Ibiza, Spain, on August 5, enjoying a relaxed beachfront lunch with DiCaprio’s longtime friend Tobey Maguire and Italian fashion designer Giorgia Tordini.

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps his vacation style casual in a white T-shirt, blue shorts, a black baseball cap and sunglasses while enjoying time in Ibiza. (Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)

The group headed to Nudo Ibiza Restaurant during their summer getaway in the Balearic Islands, bringing together Hollywood star power and effortless Italian style.

For the outing, Ceretti leaned into romantic summer whites with an ensemble perfectly suited for the island. The Italian model wore relaxed white trousers with a delicate lace-trim camisole featuring sheer detailing along the neckline.

Vittoria Ceretti delivers effortless Mediterranean style in white trousers and a romantic lace-trim camisole layered over a black bikini top. (Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)

A black bikini top peeked out from underneath, adding a beach-ready contrast to the otherwise monochromatic look. Ceretti accessorized with layered gold necklaces, dark wraparound sunglasses, flat sandals and a brown shoulder bag.

She wore her dark hair swept back into a casual updo as she was photographed carrying a bright red shopping bag.

Giorgia Tordini and Tobey Maguire step out together in Ibiza, with the Italian designer wearing a fitted chocolate-brown mini dress while the actor keeps things casual in all black. (Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)

DiCaprio kept things characteristically understated. The Oscar winner stepped out in a crisp white T-shirt, faded blue shorts, a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses, sticking to the low-key staples that have become synonymous with his off-duty wardrobe.

Tobey Maguire and Giorgia Tordini coordinate in darker summer looks

Maguire was also spotted during the group outing, opting for an all-black look consisting of a simple T-shirt, shorts, baseball cap and sunglasses. He carried a coffee as he walked alongside Tordini.

Giorgia Tordini embraces one of summer’s chicest neutral shades in a brown mini dress, accessorized with a woven sun hat and layered jewelry during the Ibiza outing. (Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)

The Italian designer brought a decidedly more fashion-forward element to the group. Tordini wore a fitted chocolate-brown mini dress with thin straps and a subtly sheer finish, embracing the rich neutral shade that has become a favorite beyond the fall and winter seasons.

She accessorized with layered silver necklaces, including a cross pendant, bracelets and a statement ring. A patterned brown handbag complemented the dress, while an oversized woven sun hat offered some protection from the Ibiza sunshine. Tordini later carried the hat in her hand, revealing her long dark hair and narrow sunglasses.

Leonardo DiCaprio sticks to his signature low-key style in a classic white tee, relaxed blue shorts, dark sunglasses and a baseball cap during his Ibiza getaway. (Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)

The four appeared to embrace a loosely coordinated vacation palette. Ceretti and DiCaprio opted for light summer whites, while Maguire and Tordini contrasted them in black and chocolate brown.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti’s Mediterranean summer

, although they have largely kept details of their relationship private.

Their latest Ibiza sighting adds another destination to their Mediterranean summer, with the couple enjoying the Spanish island alongside friends.