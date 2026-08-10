Tobey Maguire joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti for stylish Ibiza lunch

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Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are soaking up the Mediterranean sun with some famous friends.
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The couple was spotted in Ibiza, Spain, on August 5, enjoying a relaxed beachfront lunch with DiCaprio’s longtime friend Tobey Maguire and Italian fashion designer Giorgia Tordini.
The group headed to Nudo Ibiza Restaurant during their summer getaway in the Balearic Islands, bringing together Hollywood star power and effortless Italian style.
For the outing, Ceretti leaned into romantic summer whites with an ensemble perfectly suited for the island. The Italian model wore relaxed white trousers with a delicate lace-trim camisole featuring sheer detailing along the neckline.
A black bikini top peeked out from underneath, adding a beach-ready contrast to the otherwise monochromatic look. Ceretti accessorized with layered gold necklaces, dark wraparound sunglasses, flat sandals and a brown shoulder bag.
She wore her dark hair swept back into a casual updo as she was photographed carrying a bright red shopping bag.
DiCaprio kept things characteristically understated. The Oscar winner stepped out in a crisp white T-shirt, faded blue shorts, a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses, sticking to the low-key staples that have become synonymous with his off-duty wardrobe.
Maguire was also spotted during the group outing, opting for an all-black look consisting of a simple T-shirt, shorts, baseball cap and sunglasses. He carried a coffee as he walked alongside Tordini.
The Italian designer brought a decidedly more fashion-forward element to the group. Tordini wore a fitted chocolate-brown mini dress with thin straps and a subtly sheer finish, embracing the rich neutral shade that has become a favorite beyond the fall and winter seasons.
She accessorized with layered silver necklaces, including a cross pendant, bracelets and a statement ring. A patterned brown handbag complemented the dress, while an oversized woven sun hat offered some protection from the Ibiza sunshine. Tordini later carried the hat in her hand, revealing her long dark hair and narrow sunglasses.
The four appeared to embrace a loosely coordinated vacation palette. Ceretti and DiCaprio opted for light summer whites, while Maguire and Tordini contrasted them in black and chocolate brown.
, although they have largely kept details of their relationship private.
Their latest Ibiza sighting adds another destination to their Mediterranean summer, with the couple enjoying the Spanish island alongside friends.
Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track