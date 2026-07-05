Tornado Warning issued for Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for northeastern Cumberland County, west central Dauphin County, and northeastern Perry County until 7:45 p.m. At 7:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Wertzville, moving east at 20 mph.HAZARD Tornado IMPACT Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.This dangerous storm will be near Camp Hill, Enola, and Harrisburg around 720 PM EDT. Lower Allen, New Cumberland, and Steelton around 730 PM EDT. Linglestown, Rutherford, and Bressler-Enhaut-Oberlin around 740 PM EDT.Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Harrisburg Area Community College, City Island, and Dauphin.This includes the following Interstates: Interstate 81 from mile markers 56 to 72. Interstate 83 from mile markers 40 to 50. Interstate 283 near mile marker 2. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for northeastern Cumberland County, west central Dauphin County, and northeastern Perry County until 7:45 p.m.

At 7:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Wertzville, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD

Tornado

IMPACT

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near Camp Hill, Enola, and Harrisburg around 720 PM EDT.

Lower Allen, New Cumberland, and Steelton around 730 PM EDT.

Linglestown, Rutherford, and Bressler-Enhaut-Oberlin around 740 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Harrisburg Area Community College, City Island, and Dauphin.

This includes the following Interstates:

Interstate 81 from mile markers 56 to 72.

Interstate 83 from mile markers 40 to 50.

Interstate 283 near mile marker 2.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.