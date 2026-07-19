UK government sells retired Jaguars to India

Indian Air Force (IAF) SEPECAT Jaguar M(I) combat aircraft take part in an air refueling exercise during the joint exercise ‘Ex Garuda-VII’ in November 2022. The M(I) variant entered IAF service in 1986. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has commenced deliveries of retired SEPECAT Jaguar airframes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) following their procurement by New Delhi, a ministry spokesperson has confirmed to Janes.

The MoD has sold nine Jaguar aircraft to the Indian government, the spokesperson saidon 8 July. “These comprise a mix of single-seat GR 3/3A and twin-seat T4 variants from the UK’s out-of-service fleet,” the spokesperson added. “The aircraft are not in an airworthy condition.”

While the IAF did not comment on the acquisition at the time of publication, the aircraft will likely be used for spares to support the air force’s existing fleet of Jaguars. According to Janes inventory data, the IAF operates 11 Jaguar M(I) single-seat maritime strike aircraft, 89 Jaguar S(I) single-seat, deep-penetration strike aircraft, and 25 Jaguar B(I) two-seater operational trainers.

Transfers ongoing

In a written response to a question in UK Parliament on 25 June, Luke Pollard, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, said that of the nine Jaguars transferred to India since 1 January, five are single-seat aircraft and four are two-seat trainers.

He added that the UK MoD still holds 42 retired Jaguar aircraft. The UK government has not disclosed the value of the sale.

According to the MoD spokesperson, the “transfer activity [to India] is currently ongoing”.

The spokesperson added, “A number of aircraft have already been transferred to India, with the remaining aircraft expected to be dismantled, collected and shipped over the coming months.”