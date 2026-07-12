UK weather forecast as 200-mile rain bomb set to soak 25 counties – full list

The UK is set to be hit by a 200-mile rain bomb next weekend, with 25 counties forecast to be soaked by heavy downpours, according to the latest weather maps

Rain is forecast next Sunday. (Image: WXCHARTS)

Britain is enjoying its third heatwave of the year as temperatures rocket beyond 30C. But this scorching spell could come to a sudden halt as a 200-mile deluge prepares to strike.

Fresh weather maps from WXCharts, using MetDesk data, show that changeable conditions may return next weekend, delivering rainfall across 25 counties. One massive band of rain on July 19 (next Sunday) is predicted to stretch from Cumbria in North West England all the way to Northamptonshire in the East Midlands – an enormous 220 miles.

Meanwhile, the East of England is also set for heavy showers, with Suffolk expected to receive up to 7.5mm/hr next Sunday. The Met Office has issued warnings about potential thunderstorms from mid-July, with increasingly volatile weather possibly ahead.

Rain is forecast next weekend. (Image: Getty)

Its outlook for July 15 to 24 states: “High pressure to the northeast of the UK with low pressure over the Bay of Biscay starts the period with broadly settled weather for the north of the UK with a risk of thunderstorms into the south of the UK from France at times.

“Through the weekend potentially turning more unsettled from the south before more settled conditions arrive from the west. Uncertain into the next week as cloud and longer spells of rain threaten the NW and possibly running through the UK at times.”, reports the Express.

“Temperatures will be warm or very warm initially, perhaps hot at times in the southwest, likely easing to warm or near average over the weekend, though further hot spells possible especially in the south.”

Counties anticipating rainfall: