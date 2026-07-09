Ukrainian military releases footage of downed Russian Su-35 fighter burning after shootdown

The Ukrainian military has released a video showing the burning wreckage from a Russian Su-35 fighter jet that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down on 8 July over the eastern front.

Source: Third Army Corps

Quote: “A Russian Su-35 fighter jet is still burning within the area of responsibility of the Third Army Corps!”

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Details: According to Russian propaganda channels, the pilot managed to eject and survived. Russian sources claim that he has since returned to the positions held by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Soniashnyk, a Telegram channel with ties to the Ukrainian Air Force, reported that the air battle had put a highly experienced Russian pilot out of action. According to the channel, he had caused significant problems for Ukraine’s defence forces on this section of the front.

The Su-35 is one of the most advanced aircraft in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. Russia regularly uses the jets to escort Su-34 fighter-bombers, which conduct heavy strikes with guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian positions and frontline towns.

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that it had shot down a Russian Su-35 multirole fighter jet over the eastern front on 8 July.