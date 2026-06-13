USA vs Paraguay LIVE:Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D TV stream, opening ceremony, score, commentary, updates & stats

‘We expect to see a full stadium and an incredible crowd’ USA v Paraguay (02:00 BST)

United States

USA captain Tim Ream speaking ahead of the game: “A lot of excitement, it has been a long three-week build-up but now that we are here we’re ready to go.

“We’ve put in a lot of work over however many years, weeks, months and I believe that the guys are ready to go.

On what he expects to see when the team step out on the pitch: “We expect to see a full stadium, an incredible crowd, an incredible atmosphere and an opening ceremony for us that will be the culmination of a lot of hard work and decisions that we have made to get to this point.

On whether this is one of the biggest games in USA history: “No, all of the games are important, every game means something different. We’re going out there and we get to play a game. Of course it is part of the biggest sporting event in the world and that adds something.”