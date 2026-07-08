Key Points Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows over the July 4 weekend at Madison Square Garden, with close friends, including Jack Antonoff, celebrating the star-studded nuptials.

Fans speculated about Margaret Qualley’s absence from the wedding, wondering whether it signaled a split with Jack.

Here’s the likely reason why Margaret may have missed Taylor’s wedding.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went from trading friendship bracelets to exchanging vows over the July 4 weekend, and it seems like every celeb and their mother was in attendance. Of course, among the reported 1,000 attendees, T&T included some of their nearest and dearest friends, like Abigail Anderson and Sabrina Carpenter, at their Madison Square Garden wedding ceremony.

However! Swifties were quick to notice that Tay’s longtime pal and producing partner, Jack Antonoff, may have arrived solo, begging the question: Was Margaret Qualley at Taylor Swift’s wedding? According to a recent DeuxMoi report, fans are speculating that her absence from the festivities may be tied to a potential split with Jack.

In the comments, Deux noted that, according to a source, Margaret was “at a restaurant” in Kingston, New York “with her friend and dog” on the night of Taylor’s wedding. “She was also spotted in Woodstock on July 2 and again in Kingston on the 4,” Deux added.

Neither Jack nor Margaret has responded to the rumors, but during her August 2025 Cosmopolitan cover story, the Honey, Don’t! actor claimed that the Grammy winner was her “person.”

“In every other relationship I’ve ever been in, I still felt really lonely because I wasn’t with my person, and it’s like I was seeking something. I don’t feel like that anymore. Jack makes me feel safe and comfortable,” she gushed at the time, adding, “I spent so many years trying to be someone’s perfect girl, and that girl changed over and over again. But I can’t lie to Jack. I can’t be that for him—he’d see through it. So I just have to be myself. He’s been the person I’ve pictured my whole life.”

As for the actual reason she wasn’t at Taylor’s wedding? According to Deadline, Margaret is likely still shooting King Snake (a supernatural horror film set in Arkansas and co-starring Drew Starkey), which has been in production since April.

CBS Photo Archive//Getty Images

Taylor attended Jack and Margaret’s wedding back in August 2023 when they tied the knot in a nautical ceremony on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. They’ve also been spotted hanging out at public events and awards shows, from the MTV VMAs to the Grammys.

So…given all of this ^^^, it seems like there’s no bad blood here and Margaret was simply just a gal at work.