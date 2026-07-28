Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

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First match of the Xabi Alonso era at Chelsea. Plenty of expectations for a preseason match where focus will mostly be on match fitness and, for some of the lesser known guys in the squad, showing they can be of service to the new manager.
Western Sydney Wanderers starting eleven:
Holmes | Gersbach, Pantazopoulos, Ferreyra, Madanha, Scicluna, Thurgate, Di Pizio, Gillion, Borrello, Hammond
Substitutes from: Thomas, Vidackovic, Ugarkovic, Milanovic, Morrison, Carluccio, Lual, Barrie, Katrib, Rose, Cetinic, Hassarati, Waraga, Fransen, Savic, Abdul-Rahman
Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):
Sharman-Lowe | Acheampong, Subuloye, Tosin (c), Emenalo | Essugo, Walsh, Watson | Satpayed, Delap, Kavuma-McQueen
Substitutes from: Sánchez, Curd, Colwill, Fofana, Anselmino, Palestra, Diakité, Lavia, Nicoli-Jazuli, Kellyman, Palmer, Estevão, Gittens, João Pedro
Date / Time: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 7:45pm local time; 10:45 BST; 5:45am EDT
Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
On TV: none; elsewhere
Streaming: Paramount+ (USA), FanCode (India); StarTimes (NGA); CFC+ (UK/int’l) — CFC+ is Chelsea’s new-ish premium(?) streaming service so if your region does not have a rights-holder, you can watch there for £9.99 (or buy all six preseason games for just a little more at £14.99; or subscribe for the whole year for a little bit more at £19.99)
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track