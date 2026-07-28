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Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

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Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 28: A general view outside the stadium before the Sydney Super Cup match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Chelsea FC at Accor Stadium on July 28, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

First match of the Xabi Alonso era at Chelsea. Plenty of expectations for a preseason match where focus will mostly be on match fitness and, for some of the lesser known guys in the squad, showing they can be of service to the new manager.

Western Sydney Wanderers starting eleven:
Holmes | Gersbach, Pantazopoulos, Ferreyra, Madanha, Scicluna, Thurgate, Di Pizio, Gillion, Borrello, Hammond

Substitutes from: Thomas, Vidackovic, Ugarkovic, Milanovic, Morrison, Carluccio, Lual, Barrie, Katrib, Rose, Cetinic, Hassarati, Waraga, Fransen, Savic, Abdul-Rahman

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):
Sharman-Lowe | Acheampong, Subuloye, Tosin (c), Emenalo | Essugo, Walsh, Watson | Satpayed, Delap, Kavuma-McQueen

Substitutes from: Sánchez, Curd, Colwill, Fofana, Anselmino, Palestra, Diakité, Lavia, Nicoli-Jazuli, Kellyman, Palmer, Estevão, Gittens, João Pedro

Date / Time: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 7:45pm local time; 10:45 BST; 5:45am EDT
Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

On TV: none; elsewhere
Streaming: Paramount+ (USA), FanCode (India); StarTimes (NGA); CFC+ (UK/int’l) — CFC+ is Chelsea’s new-ish premium(?) streaming service so if your region does not have a rights-holder, you can watch there for £9.99 (or buy all six preseason games for just a little more at £14.99; or subscribe for the whole year for a little bit more at £19.99)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

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See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

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