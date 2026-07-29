What To Watch On TV And Streaming Tuesday, July 28, 2026





Fox

Every day, TVLine’s What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: “Beat Shazam” is back, “In the City” wraps its freshman run, and “America’s Got Talent” reveals which acts are moving on to the live shows.

If you’d like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine’s free What to Watch newsletter here.