Astros Hope to See Much Better Showing from the Mound in Series Opener vs Angels

Photo Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros still hold the top spot in the AL West with an overall record of 63-62, as they have a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers. However, the Astros are coming off a tough 2-1 series loss to the Seattle Mariners, which saw a tough overall performance from the pitchers.

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Heading into Tuesday night, Houston is hoping this series against the Angels can be much better from the mound.

For the series opener, the Astros will be starting right-handed pitcher Cristian Javier and the Angels will be starting right-handed pitcher George Klassen.

Starting with Javier, he has an overall record of 1-3, which is something he is definitely hoping to improve. In terms of Javier’s statistical performance, he has pitched 32.1 innings and allowed 39 hits and six home runs, walked 16 batters, struck out 25 batters, posted an ERA of 6.68, and a WHIP of 1.70.

At this point in the season, Houston is looking for answers from the mound. So if Javier can improve his performance and figure out a way to not let the Angels get going from the plate, that would be huge for the Astros.

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On the other side, Klassen has been serviceable for Los Angeles with an overall record of 1-1. So far this season, Klassen has pitched 14.2 innings, has given up 16 hits and two home runs, walked 15 batters, struck out 14 batters, recorded an ERA of 5.52, and posted a WHIP of 2.11.

Klassen has not been used a ton this season, and against a very dangerous lineup for the Astros, it will be very interesting to see how he responds.

Looking at this matchup between Javier and Klassen, each of them will be looking to take their performances up a notch, however, they both have a tough assignment tonight.

On the Astros’ side, Javier has the challenge of facing Mike Trout, who has not had a great season overall but has hit quite a few home runs. For the season, Trout has recorded a batting average of .240, 45 RBIs, and 20 home runs.

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If the Astros do win this game, Javier’s ability to limit Trout from breaking the game open will be very important.

For the Angels, Klessen has an even tougher assignment as he will be pitching against designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who has his eyes set on winning the Triple Crown as he is having one of more impressive statistical seasons from the plate in recent history.

Throughout this season, Alvarez has a batting average of .321 (No. 1 in the MLB and No. 1 in the AL), 88 RBIs (No. 4 in the MLB and No. 1 in the AL), and 36 home runs (T-No. 2 in the MLB and No. 1 in the AL).

For the Angels to win this game, Klessen is going to need to limit Alvarez’s impact in nearly every aspect, but if he cannot Alvarez has the talent to completely take over the game and give the Astros a ton of confidence and momentum on offense.

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So, heading into Tuesday night, the matchup between Javier and Klessen will be very interesting to watch, but if Trout or Alvarez gets into a rhythm at the plate, this game could get out of hand and force the bullpen for either side to play a major role.